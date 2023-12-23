How to watch Buffalo Bills vs. Los Angeles Chargers Week 16 Game tonight: TV channel, live stream details and more

The Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Chargers face off in a Week 16 Saturday Night Football game. Both teams enter the game with different goals. The Buffalo Bills are looking for a win to strengthen their hold on an AFC Conference wildcard slot, while the Los Angeles Chargers might be considering tanking to boost their 2024 Draft lottery chances.

The Buffalo Bills are fresh off a statement win over NFC powerhouses the Dallas Cowboys. It was a game where James Cook was cooking the Cowboys' patented defense. The Bills are currently 8-6 and look to be peaking at the perfect time.

As for the Chargers, the mood couldn't be poorer in Los Angeles. Since firing offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey, the franchise has been in a free fall. The last straw in former head coach Brandon Staley's tenure was the blowout loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, and Staley was sacked soon after. The Chargers enter this game with a 5-9, and all the signs point to them leaving it 5-10.

What channel is the Buffalo Bills vs. Los Angeles Chargers on tonight?

The Buffalo Bills versus Los Angeles Chargers game will be broadcast live on Peacock at SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California.

The Bills will visit the Chargers, hoping to pile on the misery for one of the league's most disappointing teams.

How to watch the Bills vs. Chargers on Saturday?

The Buffalo Bills versus Los Angeles Chargers game features two teams with contrasting fortunes. The Bills are enjoying their best spell of the season, with an 8-6 record, and could pose a nightmare matchup in this year's postseason.

On the other hand, the Chargers have once again faltered to deceive, and this time, won't even make the playoffs. The Chargers have fired their offensive coordinator, head coach, and general manager over the last month, and it's not looking like it will get rosy anytime soon.

Here's what you need to know about the game:

Announcers: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, and Melissa Stark

Livestream: FuboTV and DAZN

TV: Peacock

Venue: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Bills vs. Chargers injury report for Week 16

The 2023 NFL regular season is coming to an end. Hence, it's no surprise that every team has many players injured heading into the Week 16 games. The Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Chargers are no different. Here's what the teams' injury reports look like heading into the crunch matchup.

Buffalo Bills injury report for Week 16

According to the Buffalo Bills official website, two players are ruled out of tonight's game versus the Chargers. These players are veteran safety Micah Hyde (neck injury) and wide receiver Justin Shorter (hamstring injury). Both players won't play any part in tonight's game.

Furthermore, four players are listed as questionable: Kaiir Elam, A.J. Epenesa, Ty Johnson, and DaQuan Jones. The rest of the players are unassigned heading into the game.

Los Angeles Chargers injury report for Week 16

As for the Los Angeles Chargers, they'll be missing two key players for tonight's game. Perennial Pro Bowl wide receiver Keenan Allen has been ruled out due to a heel injury; this will be the second straight game that Allen is missing. Also, star linebacker Joey Bosa has been officially ruled out because of a lingering foot injury. The Chargers will need a result without two key pieces on both sides.

Furthermore, Deane Leonard and Tanner Muse are two players listed as doubtful. Three players are listed as questionable: Essang Bassey, Nick Williams, and Nick Vannett.

