How to watch Chiefs vs. Bears: TV schedule, live stream details and more

The Kansas City Chiefs will host the Chicago Bears at Arrowhead Stadium in an intriguing Week 3 matchup of the 2023 NFL season. The game will be played on Sunday, September 24, and kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET. The weather looks relatively clear for this contest, with temperatures expected to remain in the mid-70s and a low chance of rain.

The game will be broadcast live on FOX and can be seen in most parts of the country as the featured game of the afternoon slate on Sunday. Kevin Burkhardt will handle the play-by-play duties for the contest and will be joined in the booth by Greg Olsen, who will serve as the analyst. Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi will be the sideline reporters, rounding out their coverage team.

The Bears will be searching for their first win of the 2023 NFL season as quarterback Justin Fields is off to a disappointing start to his campaign. It won't be easy against the defending Super Bowl champions, as they are currently the biggest betting favorites of Week 3. The Chiefs enter this contest with a 1-1 record and will look to get a streak started after earning their first victory of the year last week.

Below is everything you need to know to watch this key matchup:

Date and Time : Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 4:25 p.m. EST

: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 4:25 p.m. EST Stadium : GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO

: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO TV : Fox

: Fox Streaming : FuboTV, NFL+, YouTube TV, Fox Sports APP

: FuboTV, NFL+, YouTube TV, Fox Sports APP Play-by-Play : Kevin Burkhardt

: Kevin Burkhardt Color Analyst : Greg Olsen

: Greg Olsen Sideline Reporters: Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Chicago Bears

Chiefs vs. Bears injury reports

Kansas City Chiefs injury report

Richie James and Nick Bolton are both officially out for this contest. James' knee injury and Bolton's injured ankle will make them unavailable in Week 3. Kansas City also has a few players listed as questionable, including Isiah Pacheco, Kadarius Toney, and Willie Gay. All three are key contributors but will be game-time decisions as they work their way through injuries.

Chicago Bears injury report

The Bears will be without Eddie Jackson this week as a foot injury has him officially listed as out. He is likely to be joined by Lucas Patrick, who missed practice all week and is listed as doubtful. Receiving the questionable tag for Week 3 are Darnell Mooney, Nate Davis, and Josh Blackwell, so they will be game-time decisions.