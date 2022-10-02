How to watch Chiefs vs Buccaneers tonight? Time, channel & schedule

The main event of the NFL Sunday in Week 4 promises to be a cracker, as Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

The Buccaneers' perfect start to the season came to a crashing halt last week after their 14-12 loss to Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. The Buccaneers' offense was missing key pieces on the O-line and in the receiving corps, severely affecting the team's ability to move the ball.

The defense kept Tampa Bay in the game, and Brady brought them to within a successful two-point conversion from overtime, but the Packers' defense hung on to secure the win. With Mike Evans set to return after serving his suspension and Julio Jones potentially returning, Brady might find it a tad easier to put some points on the scoreboard.

The Chiefs were seemingly cruising to victory in their Week 3 clash against the winless Indianapolis Colts. But a complete shutdown on offense in the second half and some late heroics from Matt Ryan saw the Colts steal the win and end the Chiefs' perfect start to the season.

Mahomes was visibly frustrated with his and the team's performance and even had a verbal spat with offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy at halftime. All is perhaps not well in the Chiefs camp, but they will have a chance to end the chatter with a win on Sunday Night Football.

The Buccaneers defense has been outstanding this season, and may be why their team is the slight favorite heading into the game. Here are the betting odds for the game:

Team Money Line Points Spread Points Total Kansas City Chiefs -105 +1 (-110) O46 (-110) Tampa Bay Buccaneers -115 -1 (-110) U46 (-110)

Here are more key details about the game:

What time are Chiefs vs. Buccaneers game tonight in Week 4?

The Chiefs vs. Buccaneers game will kick off at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, at 8:20 PM ET.

Which channel will broadcast Chiefs vs. Buccaneers game tonight in Week 4?

The Chiefs vs. Buccaneers game will be broadcast live on NBC Sports.

How to watch Chiefs vs. Buccaneers game tonight in Week 4 on live stream?

Fans can stream the Chiefs vs. Buccaneers game online on the NFL Game Pass app.

Chiefs vs. Buccaneers prediction

Neither team can afford a loss and drop to 2-2 for the season. Tom Brady is probably the most experienced player in NFL history when it comes to high-profile contests, giving him the edge over Mahomes. That slight advantage might be all it takes for Brady to lead the Buccaneers to a victory.

Prediction: The Buccaneers win courtesy of a late field goal.

