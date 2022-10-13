How to watch Commanders vs Bears: live stream, channel and time

Week 6 sees the NFL return on Thursday, October 13, as the Washington Commanders clash horns with the Chicago Bears. Both teams come into this game with a losing record and will be looking to get a win under their belts.

Washington is 1-4 and dead bottom of the NFC East. Since their opening-day victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars, they have not won a single game. Over the next four weeks, they play the three remaining teams of the NFC North, starting with the game against Chicago.

They are yet to play those teams this season, having already lost to the Detroit Lions.

Washington's offense has proven to be a challenge so far, with Carson Wentz failing to settle in as quickly as fans would have hoped.

Chicago, meanwhile, comes into this game with a 2-3 record and has lost two straight games to the Minnesota Vikings and the New York Giants. Their wins against the San Francisco 49ers to start the season and the Houston Texans in Week 3 seem a distant memory now.

Their problem is on offense too. The 23 points they scored against the Texans is their highest so far this season. If Justin Fields is indeed the future of Chicago, he will need to start putting up better numbers soon.

Both teams will look at this game as an opportunity to pick up a precious win and get some momentum back into their season. For the team that loses this game, more soul searching will follow.

Here are the betting odds for the game, which also reflect the evenly matched nature of these struggling teams.

Team Money Line Points Spread Points Total Washington Commanders -110 Pick (-110) O37.5 (-110) Chicago Bears -110 Pick (-110) U37.5 (-110)

What time is the Commanders vs Bears game tonight in Week 6?

The Commanders vs. Bears game will kick off at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois, at 8:15 PM ET.

Which channel will broadcast the Commanders vs Bears game tonight in Week 6?

The Commanders vs Bears game will be broadcast live on Prime Video.

How to watch the Commanders vs Bears game tonight in Week 6 on live stream?

Fans can stream the Commanders vs. Bears game online on NFL+.

Commanders vs Bears prediction

Both the Commanders and the Bears are evenly matched because of how ineffective they have looked so far this season. Expect this to be a tight game with defenses dominating and a lack of clarity on offense from both teams.

In terms of total stats, Washington's offense and defense are slightly better than Chicago's. As a result, we expect them to win, leaving both teams with a 2-4 record at the end of the game.

Prediction: Commanders to win by a field goal margin.

