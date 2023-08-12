How to watch Cowboys vs Jaguars: TV channel, streaming options and more

The Dallas Cowboys and Jacksonville Jaguars will kick off their preseason on August 12 in preparation for the 2023 NFL season.

The details for the game are as follows:

Date & Time: Saturday, August 12, 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT.

Location: AT&T Stadium.

TV channel: Local channels (CBS and NBC).

Streaming: NFL+, FuboTV.

The game will be broadcast on the CBS and NBC networks. NFL+ is the best option if you're a streamer.

On your computer, phone, or tablet, but not on a TV or other streaming devices, you have access to the latest out-of-market preseason contests via NFL network. NFL Plus Premium will now grant you access to NFL Network programming, making it easier to enjoy the remaining 2023 preseason and regular season games.

You can access live TV from more than 100 channels, such as CBS, NBC, ABC, FOX, NFL Network, and ESPN, using Fubo TV. Fubo TV is available for a seven-day free trial before it becomes a monthly subscription service that charges $75 for the cheapest basic plan and $95 for the most costly option, which comes with extra sports networks for baseball and other sports.

Who will start at quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys?

Head coach Mike McCarthy hinted a week ago that he would decide against starting quarterback Dak Prescott in the preseason game against the Jaguars. For four years now, Prescott has not participated in the preseason and that is unlikely to change in 2023.

The Cowboys will start Cooper Rush or Will Grier, and both will feature heavily.

Who will start at quarterback for the Jacksonville Jaguars?

On the other hand, Trevor Lawrence is scheduled to get involved against the Cowboys. In this warmup game, head coach Doug Pederson intends to use many of his important players, notably Lawrence and other starters.

The squad intends to treat the preseason seriously, giving their top players a chance to practice and gel. On the one hand, this could really help the team for the 2023 season, however, the risk of injuries to starters will be a concern.