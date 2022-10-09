How to watch Cowboys vs. Rams: live stream, channel and time

The Los Angeles Rams will host the Dallas Cowboys this Sunday. The Rams (and the entire NFC West) sit at 2-2, while Dallas are 3-1.

On opening night, the Rams hosted the Buffalo Bills in the season opener and were slammed 31-10. The score was tied at halftime, but Josh Allen found Stefon Diggs for three total touchdowns in the game.

In Week 2, the Rams escaped with a 31-27 victory over the Atlanta Falcons. The Rams led 31-10 in the fourth quarter, and the Falcons scored 17 straight points almost coming back from behind.

The following week, they defeated their NFC West rival, the Arizona Cardinals, 20-12. Cooper Kupp ran for the first touchdown of his career in that game. The Rams played last Monday night and fell to the San Francisco 49ers 24-9. In that game, L.A. didn't score a touchdown.

The Cowboys surprisingly sit at 3-1 after four weeks. Quarterback Dak Prescott went down in Week 1 with a fractured thumb, and backup Cooper Rush has shone in his absence.

Dallas lost their season opener to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 19-3. They won their next three games, defeating the Cincinatti Bengals (20-17) the New York Giants (23-16) and the Washington Commanders (23-16.) Dak Prescott has already been ruled out for Sunday's game and Rush will get his fourth-straight start.

Los Angeles are currently 5.5 point favorites and are -240 on the moneyline. Dallas is +5.5 against the spread and are +196 on the moneyline. The over/under for total points scored currently sits at 42.5.

What time is Cowboys vs. Rams game in Week 5?

The game will kick off at the SoFi Stadium Field at 4:25 PM ET.

Which channel will broadcast Cowboys vs. Rams game in Week 4?

The game will be broadcast live on Fox Sports.

How to watch Cowboys vs. Rams game in Week 5 on live stream?

Fans can stream the game online on the NFL Game Pass app.

Cowboys vs. Rams prediction

Sunday's showdown will feature a matchup between two decent teams in the NFC. Cooper Rush will face a big test in Aaron Donald and a secondary which features Jalen Ramsey. The Rams offense will face a good defense featuring Micah Parsons (who could win DPOY) and Trevon Diggs.

Prediction: The Rams will win at home. Their defense will be a little too much for Cooper Rush to handle.

Poll : 0 votes