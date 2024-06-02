How to watch Defenders vs Renegades UFL game? Full TV schedule and streaming details for Week 10 matchup

The DC Defenders square off against the Arlington Renegades in Week 10 of the UFL 2024 regular season on Sunday. The contest will take place at Audi Field in Washington, D.C., with kickoff at noon ET.

How to watch DC Defenders vs Arlington Renegades?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The DC Defenders vs Arlington Regenades matchup will be broadcast live on ESPN on ABC. Fans without cable access can live stream the game on ESPN+ and Fubo.

Game: DC Defenders vs. Arlington Renegades

When: Sunday, June 2

Where: Audi Field in Washington, D.C.

Time: noon ET (11 a.m. CT)

TV channel: ESPN/ABC

Live stream: ESPN+ and Fubo

Trending

The Renegades enter their final game of the season with a 2-7 record. Arlington beat the St. Louis Battlehawks 36-22 in Week 9 and will want to end the season with another win.

Renegades quarterback Luis Perez is expected to continue his starting role for their final regular-season game. The signal-caller has recorded 202 of 299 passes for 2,094 yards, with 15 touchdowns and only two interceptions.

Meanwhile, the Defenders head into the Week 10 game with a 4-5 record. DC managed a 36-21 win against the Memphis Showboats in Week 9.

Jordan Ta'amu is tipped to start as the Defenders' quarterback for their final regular-season game. The signal-caller racked up 275 total yards, along with three touchdowns in his last outing and will be eager to help DC end the season with a win.

When are the UFL playoffs?

While the Renegades and Defenders have not made the playoffs this year, the UFL postseason begins on June 8.

Here's a look at the schedule for the conference championship games and the championship game:

Saturday, June 8 (USFL Conference championship game)

Michigan Panthers at Birmingham Stallions, 3 p.m. ET on ABC/ESPN

Sunday, June 9 (XFL Conference championship game)

San Antonio Brahmas vs. St. Louis Battlehawks, 7 p.m. ET on FOX

Sunday, June 16 (UFL championship game)

USFL Conference championship winners vs. XFL Conference championship winners, 5 p.m. ET on FOX