How to watch Dolphins vs. Patriots: TV schedule, live stream details and more

The Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots will face off in a week two matchup at the Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Miami heads into the game after a hard-fought week one victory over the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill had phenomenal games, as they started the season in the best possible way.

Tagovailoa completed 28-of-45 passes in the win for 466 passing yards, three touchdowns, a pick, and a fumble lost. Hill caught 11 passes for 215 yards and two touchdowns in the win.

On the other hand, New England comes into the game on the back of a gut-wrenching loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Mac Jones was decent in the loss, finishing 35-of-54 passes for 316 passing yards, three touchdowns, and an interception.

Interestingly, it is the first time in Jones' career with over 300 passing yards and over three touchdown passes. New signee, Ezekiel Elliott also had a decent performance, putting in a seven-carry, 29-yard game (4.1 yards per attempt) in his Patriots debut.

Here's how to watch the Miami Dolphins vs. New England Patriots game:

Game Day: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Game Time: 8:20 PM ET

Live Stream: FuboTV

Location: Foxborough, Massachusetts

Stadium: Gillette Stadium

TV Channel: NBC

What time is the Dolphins vs. Patriots kick-off?

The Miami Dolphins versus New England game will start at 8:20 PM ET in Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

What channel is the Dolphins vs. Patriots on?

The Miami versus New England Patriots game will be broadcast on NBC. Miami put up 23.4 points per game on offense last season (11th in the NFL), and they ranked 24th defensively with 23.5 points allowed a game.

On the other hand, New England ranked 17th in scoring offense (21.4 a game) and 10th in scoring defense (20.4 points allowed a game) last season. The game will be an intriguing battle between offense and defense.

Where can I livestream the Dolphins vs. Patriots?

You can live stream the Miami versus New England game on FuboTV. The streaming giants are a top-notch option to savor live NFL action, and you can catch the week two matchup on the platform.