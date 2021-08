How to watch every NFL preseason game

It's been six long months since NFL fans saw Tom Brady lift the Vince Lombradi Trophy for the seventh time over in Tampa Bay.

Tonight, the pro football drought ends when the NFL preseason kicks off with the Hall of Fame Game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Today is game day! This evening's Hall of Fame Game will be the first game to feature a full stadium of fans since the 2019 @NFL season.#PFHOF20 | #PFHOF21 | #DALvsPIT pic.twitter.com/guoDZEd4Xy — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) August 5, 2021

This preseason, the NFL is broadcasting more games than ever before so that you can get your football fix before the regular season begins in September.

To make things easier regarding where you can watch your favorite teams' preseason games, we've listed all the games and where you can catch them below.

NFL preseason schedule

Hall of Fame Game

Thursday, August 5, Steelers vs. Cowboys, 8:00 pm EST on Fox

Week 1 schedule

Thursday, August 12, Washington at Patriots, 7:30 pm, NFL Network

Thursday, August 12, Steelers at Eagles, 7:30 pm

Friday, August 13, Titans at Falcons, 7:00 pm

Friday, August 13, Bills at Lions, 7:00 pm, NFL Network

Friday, August 13, Cowboys at Cardinals, 10:00 pm, NFL Network

Saturday, August 14, Dolphins at Bears, 1:00 pm, NFL Network

Saturday, August 14, Broncos at Vikings, 4:00 pm, NFL Network

Saturday, August 14, Saints at Ravens, 7:00 pm

Saturday, August 14, Browns at Jaguars, 7:00 pm, NFL Network

Saturday, August 14, Jets at Giants, 7:30 pm

Saturday, August 14, Bengals at Buccaneers, 7:30 pm

Saturday, August14, Texans at Packers, 8:00 pm

Saturday, August 14, Chiefs at 49ers, 8:30 pm

Saturday, August 14, Seahawks at Raiders, 9:00 pm

Saturday, August 14, Chargers at Rams, 10:00 pm, NFL Network

Sunday, August 15, Panthers at Colts, 1:00 pm, NFL Network

Week 2 schedule

Thursday, August 19, Patriots at Eagles, 7:30 pm, NFL Network

Friday, August 20, Chiefs at Cardinals, 8:00 pm, ESPN

Friday, August 20, Bengals at Washington, 8:00 pm, NFL Network

Saturday, August 21, Bills at Bears, 1:00 pm, NFL Network

Saturday, August 21Jets at Packers, 4:25 pm, NFL Network

Saturday, August 21, Ravens at Panthers, 7:00 pm

Saturday, August 21, Falcons at Dolphins, 7:00 pm

Saturday, August 21, Lions at Steelers, 7:30 pm, NFL Network

Saturday, August 21, Titans at Buccaneers, 7:30 pm

Saturday, August 21, Texans at Cowboys, 8:00 pm

Saturday, August 21, Colts at Vikings, 8:00 pm

Saturday, August 21, Raiders at Rams, 10:00 pm, NFL Network

Saturday, August 21, Broncos at Seahawks, 10:00 pm

Sunday, Aug 22, Giants at Browns, 1:00 pm, NFL Network

Sunday, Aug 22, 49ers at Chargers, 7:30 pm, NFL Network

Monday, August 23, Jaguars at Saints, 8:00 pm, ESPN

Week 3 schedule

Friday, August 27, Colts at Lions, 7:00 pm

Friday, August 27, Steelers at Panthers, 7:30 pm

Friday, August 27, Eagles at Jets, 7:30 pm

Friday, August 27, Vikings at Chiefs, 8:00 pm, NFL Network

Saturday, August 28, Packers at Bills, 1:00 pm, NFL Network

Saturday, August 28, Ravens at Washington, 6:00 pm

Saturday, August 28, Bears at Titans, 7:00 pm, NFL Network

Saturday, August 28, Buccaneers at Texans, 8:00 pm

Saturday, August 28, Cardinals at Saints, 8:00 pm

Saturday, August 28, Rams at Broncos, 9:05 pm

Saturday, August 28, Chargers at Seahawks, 10:00 pm, NFL Network

Sunday, August 29, Jaguars at Cowboys, 1:00 pm, NFL Network

Sunday, August 29, Dolphins at Bengals, 4:00 pm, CBS

Sunday, August 29, Raiders at 49ers, 4:00 pm, NFL Network

Sunday, August 29, Patriots at Giants, 6:00 pm, NFL Network

Sunday, August 29, Browns at Falcons, 8:00 pm, NBC, Peacock

