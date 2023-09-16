How to watch Jets vs Cowboys: TV schedule, live stream details and more

On the opening Monday Night Football game of the 2023 season, the New York Jets impressively beat the Buffalo Bills while staring in disbelief as their newfound star quarterback Aaron Rodgers sustained an Achilles injury that will keep him out of the season.

The Jets will now travel to Texas for their second game, where they will square off against CeeDee Lamb and the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. Lamb was one of the finest offensive performers in the league last season.

The Cowboys defeated the Giants 40-0 to win their own inaugural match of the season. Dallas will now want to win its first two games of the season versus New York opponents.

We will now go through everything you should know before the encounter.

Here's how to watch the Jets vs Cowboys match:

Day and Time : Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET Stadium : AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas TV Channel : CBS

: CBS Live Stream : FuboTV, Paramount+, NFL+, DAZN (Canada)

: FuboTV, Paramount+, NFL+, DAZN (Canada) Announcers: Jim Nantz (Play-by-Play), Tony Romo (Analyst), and Tracy Wolfson (Sideline)

What time is Jets vs Cowboys kickoff?

On Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET, the Jets and Cowboys will square off at Arlington, Texas' AT&T Stadium.

What channel is Jets vs Cowboys on?

CBS will broadcast the Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Jets game, with Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, and Tracy Wolfson serving as the network's leading play-by-play, analysis, and sideline reporting teams, respectively.

Where can I live stream Jets vs Cowboys?

In addition to NFL+ and FuboTV, fans may watch the Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Jets game live online or through the NFL Sunday Ticket package.

Jets vs Cowboys injury report

Dallas Cowboys injury report

Tyler Smith, a guard for the Dallas Cowboys, was already out for their season opener versus the Giants. Smith did not participate in practice on Thursday, which suggests that he is unlikely to play a second match.

Zack Martin, another Cowboys guard, was a restricted participant in practice on Thursday due to a groin issue that is recorded on the team's injury report. Being restricted in practice may signify a variety of things and tell us almost nothing about the extent of the player's ailment, but Martin is the team's top offensive lineman, so this is not a good situation.

Star receiver Brandin Cooks, who has missed practice this week due to an impaired MCL, also appears to be out for the Cowboys.

New York Jets injury report

On Thursday, the New York Jets injury report classified running back Breece Hall, offensive tackles Mekhi Becton and Duane Brown as limited participants. In Week 2, all three are anticipated to participate against the Cowboys.