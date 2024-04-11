How to watch Joe Burrow on Travis Kelce's New Heights podcast? Ticket details for live event in Cincinnati

Joe Burrow and Travis Kelce are two of the best players on separate Super Bowl contenders. Burrow is the star quarterback for the Cincinnati Bengals, while Travis Kelce is a crucial piece on the reigning back-to-back Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs. Now, Burrow will join Travis Kelce and his brother Jason on the New Heights Podcast at the University of Cincinnati on Thursday.

The upcoming New Heights Podcast episode will feature a live audience and take place in the basketball arena.

You can watch Joe Burrow and the Kelce brothers on YouTube. The trio will be headlining the homecoming episode, and it's going down on Thursday, April 11, 2024.

The Kelce brothers don't livestream the New Heights Podcast, and it's unlikely they'll start with the homecoming episode. However, New Heights posts the whole show on their YouTube feed the next day. Episodes are typically 75–90 minutes long.

Ticket details for New Heights Live Podcast

Tickets for the live New Heights Podcast show are now sold out. University of Cincinnati students can receive free tickets via a dedicated student section at gobearcats.com/newheights. However, they sold out in record time, and the Kelce brothers expect a whole house on Thursday.

The Kelce brothers both attended the University of Cincinnati before getting drafted into the NFL, while Burrow plays his football for the Cincinnati Bengals.

Where can I watch the New Heights podcast?

Jason and Travis Kelce have yet to agree to an exclusive deal with a streaming giant, so they will release the podcast via YouTube.

Furthermore, you can catch the podcast on Spotify or whatever audio streaming platform you use. The homecoming episode will feature an appearance from Joe Burrow, student games and a trophy presentation.

The New Heights Podcast by Jason and Travis Kelce debuted in September 2022, and it has become one of the most watched and loved podcasts in American sports.

It features the brothers discussing the latest NFL news, hosting special guests and sharing a sneak peek into their personal lives. The podcast won Podcastwards in 2023. They hardly host live events, but the upcoming University of Cincinnati episode will surely be special for the All-Pro NFL duo.