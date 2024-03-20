Jason, Travis Kelce's New Heights to Cincinnati: Date, venue, ticket sales and everything you need to know

Jason and Travis Kelce's "New Heights" podcast was one of the breakout shows of the 2023 NFL season. The brothers proved to be a hit on the podcast market, and there was never a dull moment with the duo.

They are bringing the podcast to the University of Cincinnati after the 2023 season, which saw Travis Kelce win his third Super Bowl ring and Jason Kelce announce his retirement. This article will examine the date, venue, ticket sales and everything you need to know about the event. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

Jason and Travis Kelce take New Heights to Cincinnati: Everything you need to know

Here's all you need to know about the duo's homecoming:

Date and Venue:

Jason and Travis Kelce will bring "New Heights Live" to Cincinnati's Nippert Stadium on Thursday, April 11. The Super Bowl-winning brothers will be returning to their alma mater grandly.

Travis and Jason Kelce release a joint statement

The brothers released a joint statement about their plan to bring their show to their formative college. The statement reads:

"We are beyond excited to bring 'New Heights' to Alumni Weekend to celebrate with the people who have helped shape us into the men we are today. The University of Cincinnati and Nippert Stadium hold a special place in our hearts, and we look forward to sharing this fun night with our Bearcats family and the 92%ers."

Earlier, subscribers to the show received an email that stated:

"The Kelce Bros are taking Carson Field yet again for a night of shenanigans and pure, unbridled fun. Not only that, we're bringing you the premier of THE GREAT LOMBABY GAMES (named for the beautiful and totally normal New Heights trophy, the 'Vince Lombaby')."

Ticket Sales

According to sources, tickets for the event will be available on UC's website starting Wednesday noon. The proceeds will go to the Cincy Reigns. Two days after the sale, the UC's Red and Black Spring Game will occur at Nippert on Saturday, April 13, 2024.

The event is open to the general public; ticket prices can be found here. General admission fees are currently $100.

What to expect from the Cincinnati show

The New Heights to Cincinnati homecoming show is set to feature a curated set of challenges that'll culminate in a newly unveiled trophy, the Vince Lombaby, handed out to the winners. The event will feature two student body teams, UC student-athletes and UC students, facing off. It is a contest of muscle and smarts, and the Kelce brothers will referee the good-natured event.

The squad with the most points at the contest's end will be crowned the first winner of the Great Lombaby Games. The Kelce brothers will host a live telecast of the "New Heights" podcast at the end of the games.