Jason and Travis Kelce reserve special shoutout to Taylor Swift's fans after winning 'Podcast of the Year'

Jason and Travis Kelce can add another title to their long list of accolades: "Podcast of the Year" winners. The award is given out by iHeart Radio and voted on by fans. The Kelces made the announcement in a video posted to iHeart Radio's Instagram account.

Jason and Travis Kelce thanked the listeners of their "New Heights" podcast, which airs every Wednesday. Jason Kelce went on to thank all of the fans and then gave a shoutout to the "Swifties," whom he believed spent a significant amount of time voting for their podcast.

“This is an incredible honor, especially if you’re two jabronis like us. To receive an award like this is beyond humbling and we would be remiss if we didn’t immediately thank all the 92 percenters out there – AKA the Swifties – who voted for us to win this award.”

The Kelces also added that it's rewarding to know that their podcast resonates with their listeners and can bring some laughs to their day. The "New Heights" podcast also won the iHeart Radio award for Best Overall Ensemble but, lost the award for best sports podcast. The latter was awarded to Shannon Sharpe's "Club Shay Shay" podcast.

Jason and Travis Kelce began the "New Heights" podcast in September 2022. The brothers give their insight into NFL news as well as their individual games each week.

Travis Kelce's family has 'embraced relationship' with Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have been dating since the end of last summer and in the last few months have shown up to support each other. Along the way they have spent time with each other's families as well and according to a report from Us Weekly, the Kelce family is fully supportive of the relationship and loves having Taylor Swift as part of the family.

The report stated the following about Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's relationship:

“Taylor has really been integrated into the family. They have fully embraced her. It’s a whole new world and chapter for her,” sources told Us Weekly.

They also indicated that Swift and Kelce aren't in any rush with their relationship:

“Travis and Taylor are still in the ‘honeymoon’ phase and the relationship is serious. They are on the same page about the future but are not rushing marriage or the next step."

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end has traveled to Australia and Singapore in recent weeks to support Swift on the latest leg of her "The Eras" tour.