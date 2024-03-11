Taylor Swift fans root for relationship with Travis Kelce as reports claim couple to be 'in love' - "She deserves great love!"

Taylor Swift fans have been supporting Travis Kelce and the singer's relationship for months. The couple went public with their relationship in September 2023, with Swift showing up to a Kansas City Chiefs game.

Swift attended multiple Chiefs games throughout the year, while Kelce is now making sure to fly in for her concerts as the NFL 2023 season is wrapped up. Fans continue to cheer for the couple, who have made public appearances while maintaining their private life.

In a recent report by ET, a source revealed that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are very much in love. The Chiefs TE is reportedly very proud of the pop icon and isn't afraid of public appearances.

"She likes that Travis is so proud of her and that he isn't afraid to show his love for her publicly. She is in a great place and having the best time performing, making music, and feeling free to live her life more openly. Travis is enjoying being on tour with Taylor and is happy to support her," the source said.

Fans, of course, were extremely happy on Taylor Swift's behalf.

Many are sure their feelings cannot be hidden, happy that Taylor Swift has found love in Travis Kelce.

"You don't even have to be a fan to see it. Their feelings for each other cannot be hidden. I am happy for Taylor. She deserves great love!" one fan wrote.

Many added that they didn't need to be informed, especially since they could already tell by looking at the new couple.

Fans have been following the two for months, some even hoping that Kelce and Swift get engaged soon. Though there is no confirmation from reports or otherwise, a few fans have been discussing engagement and marriage rumors.

Taylor Swift is already an integral part of Travis Kelce's family

While speaking of their relationship, a few reports also shed light on Taylor Swift's close bond with Travis Kelce's family.

As per a Us Weekly source, Swift is currently well integrated into the Kelce family, who have embraced her. Of course, this is also a new world for Swift, who is currently enjoying her 'honeymoon' phase with Kelce.

Having said that, Kelce and Swift are yet to attend an event officially. Fans were hoping to see the two at the Grammys, which was unfortunately right before the Super Bowl.

They were last spotted in Singapore, enjoying a date at an upscale Japanese restaurant after her concert.