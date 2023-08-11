How to watch Lions vs Giants: TV channel, streaming options and more 

As the Detroit Lions take on the New York Giants on Friday, supporters are going to get an initial peek at some of their new additions.

Fans of the Lions have reaffirmed hope as the team looks to gain traction in preseason before the beginning of another campaign after failing to contend in the past few seasons.

The New York Giants' fans have cause for optimism as well, as the team largely exceeded expectations toward the close of the previous campaign. It remains to be seen if they are able to expand on that accomplishment.

How to watch the New York Giants vs. Detroit Lions game is provided below.

When and where are the Lions and Giants playing?

Date and Time: Friday, August 11th, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Stadium: Ford Field

Channels: Fox-2 Detroit, NBC 4 New York (Local)

Broadcast team: Bob Papa, Carl Banks, Howard Cross

Online streaming: Available on fuboTV: Get 7-day free trial

Local NBC and FOX stations will broadcast the match between the two playoff hopefuls locally. Live streaming of it is available on FuboTV alongside other live TV platforms.

FuboTV is the most premium alternative available, but it provides almost all the channels necessary for watching the NFL preseason and regular season. It costs $75 per month. In comparison to a conventional cable package, you will still save a lot of money.

Cable subscribers can use their cable connections to log in to their local Giants network site or any connected apps and stream the contest for nothing.

Who will start for the Detroit Lions against the Giants?

For Detroit Lions supporters, it's important to know that the team won't likely use their key players much, if any at all, versus the Giants during the preseason. The leaders got the most of their practice time in the two joint sessions with their opponent, according to head coach Dan Campbell, and the preseason workouts will be an opportunity for other players to gain actual minutes.

Who will start for the New York Giants again the Lions?

The Giants' key players, particularly Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley, Andrew Thomas, Darren Waller, and Dexter Lawrence, just to mention just a few, shouldn't be expected to play on both defense and offense. Hence, there will be opportunities for others to step up.