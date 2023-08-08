Teddy Bridgewater is now a member of the Detroit Lions, but that is not what has attracted the NFL's X community.

On Monday, league insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo revealed that the one-time Pro Bowler had agreed to a one-year deal with last year's NFC North runners-up. He had spent 2022 backing up Tua Tagovailoa at the Miami Dolphins, then assuming starting duties after Tagovailoa entered concussion protocol late in the season.

The image used in the announcement, however, drew derisive comments, with may nothing that it looked like rapper and businessman Jay-Z:

A few others mistook Bridgewater for Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey:

And yet another thought the picture depicted alternative songwriter Tracy Chapman:

Other comments expressed their support for the acquisition:

Will Teddy Bridgewater's addition help Lions seal NFC North in Aaron Rodgers' absence?

Besides backing up Jared Goff, Teddy Bridgewater is also joining the Detroit Lions for another crucial reason.

He is coming in as insurance for both Goff and rookie Hendon Hooker, the latter of whom is still recuperating from an ACL injury that he suffered during his second (and ultimately final) season with the Tennessee Volunteers. Before Bridgewater came onboard, the Lions' only other available quarterbacks were Nate Sudfeld and Adrian Martinez.

Head coach Dan Campbell had commented to the Detroit News last month about potentially acquiring Bridgewater:

"You just want to know that you are in the best hands possible. It's also the competition. It doesn't mean that Nate [Sudfeld] is out of anything if we go this route and it works out. You'll feel good about whoever comes out of the fire will be the right guy to help you along the way. But yeah, you don't want the wheels to fall off."

The former Minnesota Viking was not exactly stellar in Miami, putting up only 49 completions on 683 yards and an even touchdown-interception ratio (4:4). But in the two seasons prior, he had proven a capable starter with the Carolina Panthers and Denver Broncos, throwing for at least 3,000 yards in each of them.

He also brings with him familiarity with Campbell, who had worked with him in New Orleans. There, Bridgewater proved a capable backup, even throwing for over 1,000 yards in 2019 while Drew Brees was nursing a thumb injury.

With what could be the NFC North's best quarterback duo, the Lions may be a strong favorite to win the division and potentially be its only playoff representative.