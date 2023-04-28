Who are Hendon Hooker’s parents? Everything you need to know about top 2023 NFL Draft prospect’s family

A promising quarterback from Tennessee, Hendon Hooker is one of the top prospects for the 2023 NFL Draft.

Hooker's college career started at Virginia Tech before he transferred to Tennessee in 2021. Considering his stellar performance in 2022, the change of college seems to have done Hooker well.

That being said, one's family plays an important role in one's football career. Always sharing his moments on social media, Hooker's family is a major part of his college life. Of course, being a top NFL Draft prospect warrants some interest in one's personal life and family.

Interestingly, Hendon's father, Alan Hooker, was also a football player. Alan played for the North Carolina A&T Aggies and was inducted into their Hall of Fame in 1998. Alan is also popular for scoring six touchdowns in one game for his team.

Reports add that Alan Hooker works from Houston as a leadership development officer for the Houston Independent School District. Hendon's mother Wendy, who is just as supportive of her son, has been to most of his football games.

Hendon also has two siblings, a younger brother and an older sister. In fact, his older sister Nile is the one who helps look after his social media and NIL deals.

As football probably runs in the family, Hendon's younger brother Alston is looking to follow in his brother and father's footsteps. As of now, he is also playing quarterback at North Carolina A&T State University.

How did Hendon Hooker fare in the 2022 season?

Hendon Hooker's 2022 season at Tenessee was his best yet, easily putting him in the spotlight. He threw 27 touchdowns and two picks in 2022, also leading the NCAA in passing yards per attempt (9.5).

Hooker's best game was the team's 52-49 win over Alabama, in which he made five touchdowns while passing for 385 yards. In 2021, he passed for almost 3000 yards, 31 scores, and three interceptions.

Hooker was also the SEC Offensive Player of the Year (2022) and made the All-SEC First Team, All-America Second Team, and All-America Third Team. He was also the Maxwell Award finalist.

