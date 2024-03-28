How to watch Michael Penix Jr.'s Pro Day: TV channel, schedule, and all you need to know

  • home icon
By Nick Igbokwe
Modified Mar 28, 2024 14:40 GMT
2023 Heisman Trophy Presentation
Michael Penix Jr. is a name that you should get used to ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft. The Washington Huskies quarterback was a finalist for the 2023 Heisman Trophy, and he has a rocket of an arm.

Penix Jr. is a proper pocket passer, and he prefers to do his work by standing in the pocket and finding his receivers. Just take a look at his measly eight rushing yards last season. This might throw some teams off, but most will appreciate his throwback style of play.

Before the 2024 NFL Draft, Penix Jr. and his Huskies teammates will participate in the Washington Pro Day. This article will fill you in on the necessary info to get acquainted with the Pro Day's timing.

How to watch Michael Penix Jr.'s Pro Day live

Michael Penix Jr. will headline the 2024 Washington Huskies Pro Day. The Huskies' biggest stars will be participants, as personnel from NFL franchises will be present.

It all happens Thursday, March 28, 2024. You can catch the action on FuboTV, as the streaming platform will bring all the action live from Washington.

Here's what you need to know about the Pro Day:

  • Date: Thursday, March 28, 2024
  • Start time: Noon EDT
  • Live stream: FuboTV

Michael Penix Jr.'s draft projection explored

Michael Penix Jr. is considered the fifth or sixth-best quarterback in this year's Draft class. A significant reason for that is his age (23 years old) and the need for elite collegiate experience, which only began two years ago at Washington.

Most NFL Draft analysts expect Penix Jr. to get drafted in the second round. However, a phenomenal performance at the Washington Pro Day might improve his stock. We've seen more surprising things happen in the draft.

NFL First-Round Draft Order

Barring any unforeseen trades heading into the Draft, here's what the current order looks like:

  1. Chicago Bears (from the Carolina Panthers)
  2. Washington Commanders
  3. New England Patriots
  4. Arizona Cardinals
  5. Los Angeles Chargers
  6. New York Giants
  7. Tennessee Titans
  8. Atlanta Falcons
  9. Chicago Bears
  10. New York Jets
  11. Minnesota Vikings
  12. Denver Broncos
  13. Las Vegas Raiders
  14. New Orleans Saints
  15. Indianapolis Colts
  16. Seattle Seahawks
  17. Jacksonville Jaguars
  18. Cincinnati Bengals
  19. Los Angeles Rams
  20. Pittsburgh Steelers
  21. Miami Dolphins
  22. Philadelphia Eagles
  23. Minnesota Vikings (from the Cleveland Browns through the Houston Texans)
  24. Dallas Cowboys
  25. Green Bay Packers
  26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  27. Arizona Cardinals (from the Houston Texans)
  28. Buffalo Bills
  29. Baltimore Ravens
  30. Detroit Lions
  31. San Francisco 49ers
  32. Kansas City Chiefs

Edited by Rajdeep Barman
