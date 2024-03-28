How to watch Michael Penix Jr.'s Pro Day: TV channel, schedule, and all you need to know

Michael Penix Jr. is a name that you should get used to ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft. The Washington Huskies quarterback was a finalist for the 2023 Heisman Trophy, and he has a rocket of an arm.

Penix Jr. is a proper pocket passer, and he prefers to do his work by standing in the pocket and finding his receivers. Just take a look at his measly eight rushing yards last season. This might throw some teams off, but most will appreciate his throwback style of play.

Before the 2024 NFL Draft, Penix Jr. and his Huskies teammates will participate in the Washington Pro Day. This article will fill you in on the necessary info to get acquainted with the Pro Day's timing.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Will Patriots draft a QB to kick off Jerod Mayo era? Fire up our NFL Draft Simulator to find out

How to watch Michael Penix Jr.'s Pro Day live

Michael Penix Jr. will headline the 2024 Washington Huskies Pro Day. The Huskies' biggest stars will be participants, as personnel from NFL franchises will be present.

It all happens Thursday, March 28, 2024. You can catch the action on FuboTV, as the streaming platform will bring all the action live from Washington.

Here's what you need to know about the Pro Day:

Date: Thursday, March 28, 2024

Start time: Noon EDT

Live stream: FuboTV

Expand Tweet

Michael Penix Jr.'s draft projection explored

Michael Penix Jr. is considered the fifth or sixth-best quarterback in this year's Draft class. A significant reason for that is his age (23 years old) and the need for elite collegiate experience, which only began two years ago at Washington.

Most NFL Draft analysts expect Penix Jr. to get drafted in the second round. However, a phenomenal performance at the Washington Pro Day might improve his stock. We've seen more surprising things happen in the draft.

Expand Tweet

NFL First-Round Draft Order

Barring any unforeseen trades heading into the Draft, here's what the current order looks like:

Chicago Bears (from the Carolina Panthers) Washington Commanders New England Patriots Arizona Cardinals Los Angeles Chargers New York Giants Tennessee Titans Atlanta Falcons Chicago Bears New York Jets Minnesota Vikings Denver Broncos Las Vegas Raiders New Orleans Saints Indianapolis Colts Seattle Seahawks Jacksonville Jaguars Cincinnati Bengals Los Angeles Rams Pittsburgh Steelers Miami Dolphins Philadelphia Eagles Minnesota Vikings (from the Cleveland Browns through the Houston Texans) Dallas Cowboys Green Bay Packers Tampa Bay Buccaneers Arizona Cardinals (from the Houston Texans) Buffalo Bills Baltimore Ravens Detroit Lions San Francisco 49ers Kansas City Chiefs