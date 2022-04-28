How to watch NFL Draft 2022: TV Channels, Start time and Live Stream Details

The 2022 NFL Draft is set to begin Thursday as every team in the league searches for their next big star. The draft has become a staple in the NFL calendar, and fans all over the world will be tuning in.

The event, which is taking place over three days, may have fans uncertain about how to watch. Let's take a look at when and how to watch the league's annual spectacle.

How to watch 2022 NFL Draft: TV channels and start times

Thursday, April 28

Start time: 8 p.m. ET

Channels: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network

Rounds: 1

Friday, April 29

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

Channels: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network

Rounds: 2-3

Saturday, April 30

Start time: 12 p.m. ET

Channels: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network

Rounds: 4-7

The action gets underway Thursday in Las Vegas as the first round of the NFL Draft gets its own night. The top prospects will be in attendance and will receive a grand welcome to the league. Fans can tune in via ABC, ESPN, or NFL Network throughout the entirety of the three days.

This gives fans options to find the broadcast style they prefer as the picks roll in and teams all over the league select players they think can help them win a Super Bowl.

How to watch 2022 NFL Draft: Live stream details

Those without traditional cable can use services such as YouTube TV, Sling, and fuboTV to watch the 2022 draft. Fans can also tune in via the ESPN app for ABC and ESPN coverage. This is the case for all three days of coverage.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are currently on the clock and there is no indication of which way they will go. This is a sharp turn from last year, when Trevor Lawrence was the obvious pick at No. 1 overall.

The 2022 NFL Draft in general is unique in that there are so many question marks surrounding the supposed top prospects. The class is lacking a can't-miss quarterback and the No. 1 overall pick could be used on a variety of positions.

That is why it is so important to tune in and watch the drama unfold. The drama comes in the form of picks, trades, and player reactions to everything that goes down in the three-day event.

The 2022 draft begins Thursday night at 8 p.m. ET. Fans can tune in on ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, and do so via a long list of available streaming services. You won't want to miss a minute of the action.

