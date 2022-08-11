NFL Preseason Games Today: TV Schedule, channel, time and live stream details - 11 August 2022

The NFL is unofficially back as the preseason gives fans a set of intriguing games following the opening game back in Canton, Ohio. Week one of the preseason gives us a chance to see some highly-anticipated players from this year’s draft.

First, the New England Patriots host the New York Giants as we get a glimpse of what the offense will look like for the Patriots without Josh McDaniels. McDaniels took the Las Vegas Raiders head coaching position this offseason. Also, it’s our first look at New England quarterback Mac Jones entering his sophomore season. Last season, he threw for 3,081 yards with 22 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

The Giants hired Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, their fourth coach since Tom Coughlin left the team after the 2015 season. New York also hired Joe Schoen as their new general manager, replacing Dave Gettleman. The team had two first-round picks in this year’s draft, selecting Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux fifth overall and offensive tackle Evan Neal of Alabama seventh overall.

In the other matchup, two AFC foes will go at it as the Tennessee Titans face the Baltimore Ravens. Tennessee is coming off a 12 – 5 season, winning the AFC South for the second consecutive season under head coach Mike Vrabel. Their season ended at home in the Divisional Round after losing to the Cincinnati Bengals by a 19-16 score.

The team traded Pro Bowl wide receiver AJ Brown this offseason while drafting Treylon Burks of Arkansas as his replacement. They also selected quarterback Malik Willis of Liberty in the third round as a possible successor to current starter Ryan Tannehill.

The Ravens’ 2021-22 season ended with an 8-9 record, finishing last in the AFC North for the first time since the 2005 season. Baltimore will be looking to right the ship as the 2021-22 season saw them without their franchise quarterback, Lamar Jackson, who was out multiple games due to illness and injury.

Like the Giants, the Ravens had two first-round selections, drafting safety Kyle Hamilton out of Notre Dame and Iowa offensive lineman Tyler Linderbaum.

NFL Preseason 2022 TV channel and live stream details

Game: New York Giants vs. New England Patriots

TV Channel and Time: NFL Network, 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts

Mobile device: NFL+

Game: Tennessee Titans vs. Baltimore Ravens

TV Channel and Time: NFL Network, 7:30 p.m ET (New York & New England areas)

Where: M&T Stadium, Baltimore, Maryland

Mobile device: NFL+

