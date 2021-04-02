How to watch the Oregon Pro Day: Schedule, Prospects & Predictions for April 2, 2021

University of Oregon Pro Day is set for April 2nd. One player who will have a number of NFL representatives watching his every move is offensive lineman Penei Sewell. Sewell is a projected top-five pick in this year's NFL Draft. Let's take a look at what we can expect from the Oregon Pro Day on Friday.

Oregon's Pro Day Schedule

Date: April 2, 2021

Time: 12PM EST - 3:30PM EST

How to watch: NFL Network

Oregon Pro Day: Draft Prospects that are performing

Washington State v Oregon

The Oregon Ducks are going to have a packed house at their Pro Day on April 2, 2021. A number of NFL representatives will be in attendance to watch safety Jevon Holland and top five prospect Penei Sewell. Let's take a look at all the prospects that will participate in the Oregon Pro Day on Friday.

Advertisement

Offense:

OT: Penei Sewell

TE: Hunter Kampmoyer

Defense:

DT: Jordan Scott, Austin Faoliu,

CB: Thomas Graham Jr., Deommodore Lenoir,

S: Jevon Holland, Brady Breeze, Nick Pickett

Oregon Pro Day Predictions

Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual - Oregon v Wisconsin

All eyes are on 6'6", 325 pound offensive tackle Penei Sewell. Sewell won the 2019 Outland Trophy and is the biggest participant in the Oregon Ducks Pro Day on Friday. With Sewell sitting out the 2020 college football season, his Pro Day has become more important. There have also been rumors that the Cincinnati Bengals are looking hard at LSU wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase.

Penei Sewell didn't allow more than 2 QB pressures in any of his 21 games at Oregon pic.twitter.com/u6ORwvndO3 — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) April 2, 2021

Advertisement

We can almost expect Penei Sewell to perform well on the 225lbs bench press drill. If we had to predict the amount of reps it would probably be around 35-40 reps. He will probably run his 40-yard dash time in 4.8-4.9 range. Penei Sewell should run all his offensive line positional drills with little to no mistakes.

Another top prospect that will be participating in the Oregon Pro Day is safety Jevon Holland. He may not be a top 10 or even a top 20 pick in this year's draft, but Holland should hear his name called late in the first-round or early in the second-round. Holland can definitely help his draft stock by performing well at his Pro Day on Friday.

Jevon Holland Pro Day today👀



pic.twitter.com/DcnfeXw4hm — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) April 2, 2021

NFL scouts will be paying close attention to his ability to track down the football in his positional drills. Holland had a stand out freshman season at Oregon and finished his career with nine interceptions and 19 pass breakups. Although we won't see him tackle anything, he's a good but not elite tackler.

Jevon Holland should run his 40-yard dash time in the 4.3 to 4.4 range. He should register about 25 to 30 reps on the 225lbs bench press. If there's a player at the Oregon Pro Day that needs to take full advantage of raising his draft stock its Jevon Holland.