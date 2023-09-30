How to watch Patriots vs. Cowboys? TV schedule, live stream details, and more for NFL Week 4 matchup

The Dallas Cowboys will host the New England Patriots in Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season. The highly-anticipated game is scheduled to commence at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct.1 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The Cowboys are coming off a 28-16 loss to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 3. The Patriots, on the other hand, beat the New York Jets 15-10 in their last game.

The Patriots vs. Cowboys matchup will be crucial for both teams. Dallas will want to get back to winning ways in Week 4, while New England will hope to build on its first win of the season.

What channel is the NFL game on tonight?

The New England Patriots vs. Dallas Cowboys Week 4 matchup will be telecast live on FOX. Fans in Dallas can watch the game on local channel FOX 4 DFW.

Kevin Burkhardt will serve as the play-by-play commentator while Greg Olsen will provide color commentary for the game. Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi will be reporting on the game from the sidelines.

The Cowboys got off to a great start this season. They recorded big wins against the New York Giants and the New York Jets. However, Dak Prescott and Co. lost to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 3.

Meanwhile, the Patriots lost to the Philadelphia Eagles and the Miami Dolphins in their opening two games. However, Mac Jones led his side to a narrow win in Week 3 over the struggling New York Jets.

It will be interesting to see which of these two teams will get the win in Week 4 of the 2023 campaign.