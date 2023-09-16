How to watch Raiders vs Bills: TV schedule, live stream details and more

The Raiders vs Bills game will be played at the Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, New York on Sunday, Sept. 17.

This historic rivalry has seen 42 battles, with both teams locked at 21 wins apiece. In their last five meetings, the Bills hold a slight edge with a 3-2 record. The most recent encounter in 2020 saw the Bills triumph over the Raiders with a scoreline of 30-23. Their inaugural face-off dates back to 1960, when the Raiders suffered a 38-9 defeat against the Bills.

In the previous season, the Raiders secured a third-place finish in the AFC West with a 6-11 record, clinching the 25th spot in the league standings.

Contrastingly, the Bills dominated the AFC East with a stellar 13-3 record, securing the fifth position in the 2022 NFL overall standings. Despite entering the playoffs, they faced a tough loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the Divisional Round.

As Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season unfolds, the Raiders and Bills are set to renew their rivalry. Fans eager for this showdown can find all the details on how to catch the live action in the following sections.

What time does Raiders vs Bills kickoff?

The Las Vegas Raiders will go head-to-head with the Buffalo Bills at the iconic Highmark Stadium. This battle is set to kick off on Sunday, Sept. 17, at 1:00 P.M. EST.

Both teams are hungry for a win, but the Las Vegas Raiders, in particular, are determined to bounce back after two consecutive losses against the Bills. However, they've shown promise this season with impressive performances. They secured victories in two out of three preseason games against the 49ers and Rams. Furthermore, they clinched a tight Week 1 win in 2023's regular season against the Denver Broncos, with a scoreline of 17-16.

On the other side, the Bills opened the season with an overtime heartbreaker, losing 16-22 against the New York Jets.

What channel is Raiders vs Bills on?

Mark your calendars for an adrenaline-pumping Sunday as the Raiders face off against the Chiefs at Highmark Stadium. The action kicks off at 1:00 P.M. ET, and you can witness every heart-pounding play live, thanks to CBS.

In the broadcast booth, Kevin Harlan will guide you through the play-by-play action, while Trent Green provides expert analysis, ensuring you don't miss a moment of this thrilling matchup!

Where can I live stream Raiders vs Bills?

Ypu cam live stream the game on Paramount+ or Fubo (with a trial). Subscribers to DirecTV, Sling, Vidgo, Hulu + Live TV, and YouTube TV can also watch. You can also enjoy games on NFL.com and the NFL mobile app. For exclusive content, subscribe to NFL+ (viewable on mobile and tablet only).