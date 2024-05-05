How to watch San Antonio Brahmas vs. DC Defenders? Streaming details for Week 6 UFL clash

The San Antonio Brahmas and DC Defenders will face off in Week 6 of the inaugural UFL season. Both teams enter the game with high expectations, and their fans won't want anything less than a win.

This article will explore how to watch the game, via cable and streaming platforms.

How to watch San Antonio Brahmas vs. DC Defenders in UFL 2024

Here's what you need to know about the game:

Date: May 5, 2024

Time: 4:00 pm EDT

TV: FOX

Venue: Audi Field, Washington, DC

The Brahmas enter Sunday's game with one of the best records in the UFL, boasting a 4-1 record at the conclusion of Week 5. They rank second in the XFL Conference behind the rampant St. Louis Battlehawks and are pursuing a playoff berth in the last weeks of the regular season. They'll be aiming for yet another win against a DC Defenders team that is directly below them in the conference standings.

On the other hand, the Defenders haven't enjoyed the best start to the inaugural UFL season. They possess a 2-3 record after Week 5 and are currently behind the San Antonio Brahmas in the XFL Conference.

Where to watch San Antonio Brahmas vs. DC Defenders in Week 6?

You can catch the game between the Brahmas and Defenders on FuboTV, DAZN, and DirecTV. These platforms have proved to be excellent streaming options for UFL games in 2024.

Both teams are looking for statement wins in today's game, as second place in the XFL Conference is a distinct possibility. The Brahams are looking to consolidate the second place, while the Defenders are aiming to put pressure on the franchise as the season reaches its business end.

2024 UFL Standings

Here's a look at the current United Football League standings:

USFL Conference

Birmingham Stallions: 6-0 Michigan Panthers: 3-2 Houston Roughnecks: 1-5 Memphis Showboats: 1-5

XFL Conference

St. Louis Battlehawks: 5-1 San Antonio Brahmas: 4-1 D.C. Defenders: 2-3 Arlington Renegades: 0-5