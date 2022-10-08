How to watch Steelers vs Bills: Live stream, channel and time

The Pittsburgh Steelers take on the Buffalo Bills in Week 5 of the NFL season with the two teams coming into the game on the back of differing luck.

The Bills are 3-1 this season and look set to go deep into the playoffs.

On the other hand, the Pittsburgh Steelers are in flux, with Ben Roethlisberger's retirement ushering in a new era for the storied franchise.

That has seen Kenny Pickett being crowned the starting quarterback for the team after Mitchell Trubisky failed to energize the offense over the past few games.

How much of that will work against the Bills is questionable as Von Miller and company bring one of the meanest defenses to town.

However, three straight losses after their overtime win against the Cincinnati Bengals in the opening week has left head coach Mike Tomlin with scant options.

Meanwhile, barring the upset against the Miami Dolphins, the Buffalo Bills have maintained their form that has seen them rightly considered as Super Bowl contenders.

The 21 points they gave up against the Dolphins are the most they have conceded this season and they have defeated well-fancied teams like the Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans, who were expected to provide them with much sterner tests.

Not only has that not materialized, but the Bills have set the tone right from the opening week when they defeated reigning Super Bowl champions, the Los Angeles Rams.

Josh Allen has been leading the offense admirably, with the 19 points against the Dolphins the lowest they have scored this season; breaching the 30-point mark once and 40-point mark once already this season.

The betting odds reflect the assessment:

Team Money Line Points Spread Points Total Pittsburgh Steelers + 650 +14 (-107) U46.5 (-107) Buffalo Bills - 899 -14 (-107) O46.5 (-106)

What time is the Steelers vs Bills game tonight in Week 5?

The Steelers vs. Bills game will kick off at the Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, at 1:00 PM ET.

Which channel will broadcast the Steelers vs Bills game tonight in Week 5?

The Steelers vs Bills game will be broadcast live on CBS.

How to watch the Steelers vs Bills game tonight in Week 5 on live stream?

Fans can stream the Steelers vs. Bills game online on NFL+.

Steelers vs Bills prediction

The Bills are at home and in good form.

The Steelers, meanwhile, have a new rookie quarterback under center and are coming into this game on the back of three straight losses.

Every indication points towards a Bills win on paper; but then games are actually played on the field.

Prediction: The Bills to win by a two-touchdown margin.

