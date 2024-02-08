How to watch Super Bowl 58 without cable: Step-by-step guide for 49ers vs Chiefs faceoff

Super Bowl 58 is the latest iteration of the biggest game in the NFL season. The big game will feature a matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers. Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce will headline the defending champions' squad, while Brock Purdy and Christian McCaffrey will be at the forefront of the 49ers' title challenge.

This article will explore how fans can watch Super Bowl 58 without cable. So, without further ado, let's take a look at how you can savor the big game with minimal fuss.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

How can I watch Super Bowl 58 without cable?

Super Bowl 58 will be broadcast by CBS in 2024, and fans don't need to fret if they don't have access to a cable cord. There are numerous streaming platforms to get premium access to the season finale.

There's a free option, as you can take advantage of the Paramount+ package. Paramount+ offers a seven-day free trial, so you sign up to watch Super Bowl 58 for free.

Also, there are other streaming favorites for NFL enthusiasts, such as YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, DAZN, Sling TV, and FuboTV. Each streaming platform was reliable during the regular season, and you can use them to savor Super Bowl 2024 at an affordable price.

Here's what you need to know about watching Super Bowl 58:

Date: Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024

Location: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBS, Nickelodeon

Without Cable: Paramount+, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, DAZN, Sling TV, FuboTV, and more

Who is performing at the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show?

American R&B superstar Usher will perform at the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show. The eight-time Grammy Award winner will make his Super Bowl debut and be in charge of captivating audiences worldwide at halftime of the big game.

Usher is a critically and commercially acclaimed singer who has sold 38.2 million digital songs and 23.8 million albums in the United States of America. Furthermore, the Atlanta native has sold 80 million records worldwide.

Usher is a certified hitmaker, earning nine No. 1 singles, eight Grammy Awards, nine Soul Train Music Awards, 34 ASCAP Awards, eight American Music Awards, 18 Billboard Music Awards, and more. The announcement of Usher as the 2024 Super Bowl performer led to loads of fanfare, and millions of people will likely tune in to catch him belting his biggest hits at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.