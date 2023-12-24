How did Woody Johnson make his money? Exploring Jets owner’s net worth in 2023

Woody Johnson is a businessman, former ambassador of the United States of America to the United Kingdom and the owner of the New York Jets. The billionaire business mogul is the great-grandson of Robert Wood Johnson I, a founding member of Johnson & Johnson.

According to Bloomberg, Johnson's riches originated with inherited shares of Johnson & Johnson. His great-grandfather, Robert Wood Johnson I, co-founded the New Jersey consumer products company. The younger Johnson has since become a serial investor and accomplished business mogul with an estimated net worth of $3.2 billion.

Woody Johnson's ownership of the New York Jets

Woody Johnson purchased the New York Jets for $635 million in January 2000. Johnson outbid an offer from Charles Dolan, another wealthy businessman who counts the Madison Square Garden, New York Knicks and New York Rangers as part of his collection.

Since purchasing the Jets, the franchise has been one of the more inconsistent franchises in the league. In 2010, the Jets made it to their second conference finals. However, it's been downhill in the Big Apple.

The Jets have the longest active postseason drought, and even the addition of four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers couldn't salvage yet another lost season. Johnson has confirmed that he intends to keep Jets coach Robert Saleh heading into the 2024 season.

How are the New York Jets performing this season?

The New York Jets have had a nightmarish 2023 NFL season. Most Jets fans would love to see the back of a year when they lost their new franchise QB in Week 1 and were forced to go through a carousel of backups for the rest of the season.

The Jets (5-9) are out of the postseason race. Losses against the New England Patriots, Las Vegas Raiders and Atlanta Falcons got to have stung. However, wins against the Denver Broncos, Philadelphia Eagles and Houston Texans point to Woody Johnson's team heading in a positive direction.

Furthermore, Woody Johnson will have to restore the fans' faith in the franchise, as Jets fans haven't relented in asking that Johnson sell the team. The billionaire isn't playing around, and he believes that a strong offseason will be enough for Robert Saleh to turn the tide around in New York.

