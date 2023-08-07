How does zero-RB strategy work in Fantasy Football drafts?

Winning a championship in Fantasy Football can be accomplished with different strategies. Most of the strategies begin in the draft, the single most important event of every fantasy season. Botching the draft is almost impossible to fully recover from during the course of a season. A poorly drafted team may find a way to compete, but is unlikely to be a true championship contender.

One Fantasy Football strategy that has been growing in popularity in recent years is called zero-RB. Using this method, managers basically ignore the running back position through the early rounds of the draft. They instead focus on loading up on elite wide receivers, while also grabbing one of the top tight ends and quarterbacks.

The basic idea behind this approach is to be contrarian. While most managers prefer to select running backs early and often in the first few rounds, a zero-RB user embraces the opportunity to compile an abundance of other valuable assets. The goal is to maximize production in other areas, hoping it's enough of an edge to gain an advantage on overall scoring.

It's important to note that the manager doesn't literally select zero running backs during their Fantasy Football drafts. They just don't take them in the early rounds, ideally waiting until at least the sixth round or later. When the manager has already filled all of their other offensive starting positions, then it's time to look at the available running backs.

Fantasy Football 2023: Sleeper RBs to target in the later rounds of fantasy drafts for zero-RB strategy

Isiah Pacheco

When using zero-RB strategy in Fantasy Football drafts, managers should seek out sleepers and high-upside back-ups to fill out the position. Ideally they will look for running backs who may not have a large role in their offense currently, but have a clear path to increased playing time.

Here are some potential running back options that should be available in the sixth round or later, according to their current ADP, who possess the upside of an ideal zero-RB target for the 2023 NFL season:

Isiah Pacheco Javonte Williams AJ Dillon Jamaal Williams Roschon Johnson David Montgomery Devon Achane James Cook Brian Robinson Jr. Rashaad Penny

When it's time to finally address the position when using the zero-RB strategy, managers should draft at least four backs with upside, preferably more. The basic idea is that if at least one or two of them work out to be relatively productive, the massive strength across other positions on the roster will create an optimized team with a huge potential ceiling.

What's the difference between zero-RB and hero-RB in Fantasy Football?

The hero-RB strategy works exactly the same as zero-RB, but with one major difference. When using hero-RB, managers will draft a running back as early as possible, preferably in the first round. This gives them one "hero" for their position to avoid the dangerous situation where none of their sleepers work out.

After taking one early running back, managers can proceed with the same strategy as zero-RB. They will fill out all of their other offensive starters before taking any other running backs.

