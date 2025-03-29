Hunter Renfrow landing spots: 5 teams that should target former Raiders WR in free agency

Former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow made headlines as he is looking to return to the NFL after not playing in the 2024 season. He spent five years with the Raiders after being drafted in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL draft and has 269 career receptions for 2,884 yards (10.7 yards per catch) with 17 receiving touchdowns.

Let's look at some of the best landing spots for the receiver as he attempts to make a comeback in the NFL.

Top Hunter Renfrow Landing Spots

Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders make a lot of sense, even though they have a new regime. Hunter Renfrow spent his entire career with the team, and after not playing in 2024, he could be in a position to help Pete Carroll have another pass-catcher.

The Raiders' starting wide receivers are Jakobi Meyers, Tre Tucker and Ramel Keyton, so they need some help on the outside. While they could get it in the NFL draft, the Raiders can easily get Renfrow to return on a team-friendly contract and help Geno Smith.

Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys need to improve at the wide receiver position behind CeeDee Lamb as the projected starters are Jonathan Mingo and Jalen Tolbert. Adding Renfrow could complement Lamb well.

It also adds a different type of wide receiver to the roster as he does not match the profile that the Dallas receivers have. The team was in the Cooper Kupp sweepstakes when he was released by the LA Rams, and while he and Renfrow are not the same type of wide receiver, it showed that the Cowboys are looking for an improvement at the position.

Houston Texans

The Houston Texans are one of the top teams in the AFC but need to continue to replenish the wide receiver position. The team has already added Christian Kirk, Braxton Berrios and Justin Watson, but with the Tank Dell injury, could use another talented receiver on the roster.

Even if it's just as a receiver off the bench, it is difficult to say that the Texans would not improve with Renfrow on their roster.

New England Patriots

The New England Patriots could use a player like Hunter Renfrow despite adding Stefon Diggs and Mack Hollins. He could easily slot in as a starting receiver and give Drake Maye another talented player to throw the football to. It makes sense so the Pats could be in on adding the former Pro Bowler.

Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers are the other team outside of the Raiders that Renfrow has visited. He would be a nice weapon for Bryce Young to have as he can crack a starting job with the wide receiver trio of Adam Theilen, Xavier Legette and Jalen Coker with Carolina.

Renfrow would give the Panthers offense another solid weapon and someone who can be a reliable pass-catcher in an offense ready to improve in 2025.

