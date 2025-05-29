"I came to finish my career here": When Russell Wilson revealed his massive plans after signing in Denver

Russell Wilson’s 10-season-long tenure with the Seattle Seahawks came to an unfortunate end after he was traded to the Denver Broncos in a blockbuster trade. When Wilson joined Denver, he had high expectations for his new franchise that resonated with his reasons for leaving Seattle.

During his introductory press conference in February 2022, Wilson expressed his intentions behind joining Denver.

“My goal is to play 10 or 12 more years and hopefully win three, four more Super Bowls, that's the plan," Wilson said. "That's the mindset. That's why I came here, to finish my career here and hopefully finish on top as a champion. And do it multiple times.”

It was reported that Wilson was unhappy with Seattle’s inability to reach the Super Bowl since 2015. With nine Pro Bowl selections till his release from Seattle, Wilson was one of the top quarterbacks in the league who felt like an underachiever. But at Denver, Wilson wasn’t looking for just one title run but to build a legacy.

Meanwhile, the Broncos were looking for a franchise quarterback after years of instability after Peyton Manning’s retirement. Hence, Wilson’s signing for $245 million over five years signaled mutual trust between both parties.

Interestingly, the Broncos had signed Manning to a five-year deal in 2012, which was rewarded with immediate success as Denver reached the Super Bowl in 2014 and 2016. So, Wilson talked to Manning before joining Denver.

“I think the biggest thing he told me was that this is a winning organization," Wilson said. "That was the biggest thing. Obviously, you know that from an outside perspective, but when you're in it, living in it every day, as a quarterback, as someone people look to lead, you want to make sure you can answer that question.”

Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos relationship fall apart

Unfortunately, Denver and Wilson couldn’t click together as the veteran QB played one of the worst games of his career in his debut season for Denver. The Broncos went 5-12 in 2022, and Wilson’s relationship soured after being benched the next season. He was subsequently released in 2024 and joined the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Wilson joined the New York Giants in March with hopes of a fresh start. He had hoped to build a legacy and win championships after leaving Seattle, but at the age of 36 is facing the dawn of his long, illustrious career.

