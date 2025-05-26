In Pics: Russell Wilson drops 3-word message as Giants QB joins David Beckham at TIME100 Impact dinner in New York

New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson has been making rounds at events throughout the NFL offseason. On Thursday, Wilson attended the inaugural Time 100 Philanthropy Impact Dinner at the Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City.
On Friday, Wilson posted a carousel of photos on Instagram from the event, which former soccer star David Beckham also attended. The Giants QB used a three-word phrase to caption the post.
"What a Time. @TIME100. @DavidBeckham," Wilson wrote.
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
Wilson shared two photos alongside Beckham at the event as well as the "Time 100" logo.
The inaugural event celebrated those in sports and entertainment who use their platform to have an impact on the world around them. TIME chose 100 people who have been influential philanthropically. Wilson's "Why Not You Foundation" makes an effort to stop child poverty and encourage children in the classroom.
Russell Wilson has made an impact in Seattle, Denver, and, most recently, Pittsburgh with his foundation. He will likely do the same in the New York/New Jersey area while playing for the Giants.
Russell Wilson honored wife Ciara and kids with viral trend
A current viral trend has social media users sharing their feelings about their loved ones. Late last week, Russell Wilson participated in the "Never Forget that This was the Whole Point" trend as he shared various clips of his wife Ciara and their four children, Future, Sienna, Win and Amora.
The New York Giants quarterback set the post to the song "Take My Hand" by Matt Berry and showed his family throughout the years.
"My reason for EVERYTHING 🙏🏾 @ciara," Wilson captioned the post.
The quarterback doesn't stray from sharing touching photos and posts of his family on social media. Just last week, the Wilsons were at Yankee Stadium to cheer on the Yankees in the Subway Series matchup against the New York Mets.
Giants Nation! Check out the latest New York Giants Schedule and dive into the Giants Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.