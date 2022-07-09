“I don’t think they just gave him another $150 million to run the ball” - NFL analyst destroys run-first expectations in Green Bay

The Green Bay Packers traded away their star wide receiver Davante Adams earlier this season. Leaving Aaron Rodgers with a severely depleted wide receiving corps. Not only did Davante Adams get sent to the Las Vegas Raiders but Marquez Valdez-Scantling joined the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Packers selected wide receiver Christian Watson in the second-round of the 2022 NFL Draft. However, there has been speculation that the team will rely heavily on the run this season. NFL analyst Eric Mangini appeared on Speak For Yourself and said the theory made no sense.

"I don't think they just gave him another $150 million to run the ball significantly more, I think they're still gonna want to see him throw the ball quite a bit… In big moments, think players not plays. And in Green Bay's big moments, offensively, you know, you can look out and think Davante Adams and someone's gonna have to fill that void. And, and I'm not sure he's, he's on the roster."

The Packers made sure they locked Rodgers down for the foreseeable future and his abilities certainly helped make the receivers elite. Even if the gameplan was to run the ball more, it would be easy to imagine Rodgers taking the game into his own hands.

Green Bay will try to establish a new connection between Rodgers and young talent at wide receiver

The Green Bay Packers have ruled the NFC North for a couple of decades and Rodgers has now won back-to-back MVPs. However, they have fallen short in the playoffs. This past season, they were knocked out of the divisional round by the San Francisco 49ers, a team who seems to be Rodgers’ kryptonite.

On the bright side, the NFC has been shaken up after a wild and crazy free agency period. Many teams took significant hits to their rosters with big-time players jumping ship for AFC teams. Still, it would be a mistake for Green Bay to underestimate the Minnesota Vikings in their own division.

Green Bay Packers @packers



team photographer Evan Siegle shares the stories behind some of his favorite photos from last season.



Through the Lens 📸 Perfect angles & poignant moments. #Packers team photographer Evan Siegle shares the stories behind some of his favorite photos from last season.Through the Lens 📸 packers.com/news/through-t… Perfect angles & poignant moments.#Packers team photographer Evan Siegle shares the stories behind some of his favorite photos from last season. Through the Lens 📸 packers.com/news/through-t…

Outside of their division, Tom Brady’s return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers makes the team relevant again. The defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams will make a go at back-to-back rings. As Rodgers nears retirement, a second Super Bowl win would go a long way in solidifying his legacy.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Speak For Yourself, Eric Mangini and H/T Sportskeeda.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far