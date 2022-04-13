"They're a worse team than they were before LeBron James showed up" - Ric Bucher believes the LA Lakers should not be content with LeBron's tenure in Hollywood

LeBron James' fourth season with the LA Lakers ended in disappointment as they were unable to qualify for the NBA Playoffs. It was the second time in LeBron's Lakers tenure that they didn't make it into the postseason. Should the franchise and its fanbase be content with James' time in Hollywood?

On the most recent episode of Speak for Yourself on Fox Sports, the trio of Ric Bucher, Marcellus Wiley and Emmanuel Acho discussed whether the Lakers should be happy with the last four seasons under LeBron's. Wiley, who is a Lakers fan, thinks the organization has to be content since "The King" won banner 17th.

"LeBron James won a championship for these Los Angeles Lakers. It had been a decade since the Los Angeles Lakers won a championship... If you're not happy with that, I don't what's going to make you happy," Wiley said.

Meanwhile, Emmanuel Acho believes the LA Lakers are content with LeBron James, but are unhappy with the results compared. Acho compared LeBron's other four-year stint with the Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers to his four years in Hollywood, and he pointed out that the Lakers got the short end of the stick.

"Comparison is really the thief of joy. If the Lakers are to compare their four-year stint to that four-year stint in Miami, there goes their joy. Compare their four-year stint to that four-year stint in Cleveland second time around, their goes their joy. The Lakers aren't happy with LeBron in LA, however, the Lakers should be content," Acho said.

Ric Bucher ended the segment by pointing out that the LA Lakers are now worse off than before LeBron joined in 2018. Bucher also mentioned that some will continue to invalidate the 2020 NBA Bubble championship, as well as the fact that there has been a lot of drama inside the organization in the last four seasons.

"They're a worse team than they were before LeBron James showed up. Not only has he delivered you a championship, but then taken your team below where it was before he arrived, then I think about all the drama... And what are the prospects of the Lakers going forward?" Bucher said.

What's next for LeBron James and the LA Lakers this offseason?

LeBron James and the rest of the Los Angeles Lakers.

The LA Lakers are heading into the offseason full of challenges. They have to decide the future of Russell Westbrook and his $47 million contract. The oldest roster in the NBA needs to be overhauled, but the Lakers have limited cap space to make big moves.

Add the fact that the Lakers still need to hire a new head coach after firing Frank Vogel. The franchise is in their third head coach in five seasons, which is not a good sign. The Lakers' future looks bleak, especially past the LeBron James era since they have no confirmed first-round picks until the 2026 NBA Draft.

It's going to be an interesting summer in Hollywood. Will the Lakers trade LeBron, AD and Westbrook to start a full rebuild? Or would they overhaul their roster and try to get younger and compete for a title?

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania



Inside what’s next for the Lakers at theathletic.com/3243084/2022/0… The Lakers are eyeing a recent NBA championship coach for their expected head coach opening – and which Eastern Conference team could emerge as a trade partner for Russell Westbrook.Inside what’s next for the Lakers at @TheAthletic The Lakers are eyeing a recent NBA championship coach for their expected head coach opening – and which Eastern Conference team could emerge as a trade partner for Russell Westbrook.Inside what’s next for the Lakers at @TheAthletic: theathletic.com/3243084/2022/0…

