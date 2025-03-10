“I don’t think he wants them” - NFL analyst drops 10 QB names for Browns—But no Aaron Rodgers?

The Cleveland Browns appear to be in the market for a new quarterback, but it probably won’t be Aaron Rodgers. On Pro Football Talk Monday, NFL analyst Mike Florio said there were 10 names the Browns were considering as their new QB next season.

Joe Flacco, which would be awesome if he went back, Kirk Cousins, Sam Darnold, Daniel Jones, Carson Wentz, Justin Fields, Russell Wilson, Gardner Minshew II, Jacoby Brissett and Jimmy Garoppolo,ssaid Florio at:19.

Rodgers wasn’t on the list because, according to Simms, neither side are interested in one another.

I don’t think that they want him and I don’t think he wants them, said Florio at:35.

Rodgers has been searching for a new team since the New York Jets released him after two years last month. The four-time league MVP is reportedly closing in on a deal to join the Pittsburgh Steelers, with Pennlive reporting that it’d likely be a one-year contract for the 41-year-old. Rodgers threw for 3,897 yards with the Jets in 2024.

Meanwhile, the Browns are looking to move on from Deshaun Watson, who signed a five-year $230 million contract with them in 2022 but has spent most of his time in Cleveland on the sidelines. Last season Watson had just 1,148 passing yards and five touchdowns, but suffered an Achilles tear in Week 7 of the season.

Flacco and Brissett previously played for the Browns, and the former guided them to the playoffs in 2023. The ex-Super Bowl MVP with the Baltimore Ravens featured for the Indianapolis Colts in 2024.

The Browns have plenty of problems that need fixing

The Browns need to fix many things on the offensive side of the ball. The quarterback spot is a pressing need, and it may be addressed in the NFL Draft if not in free agency.

Cleveland needs an affordable option at numerous offensive positions but won’t have much money to spend, given Myles Garrett’s contract of $40 million annually and Waston’s wages.

They currently hold the #2 overall pick in the draft next month so they could take their chances in that department.

On the other hand, that’s not the only area in which they struggled in this past campaign. The Browns were dead last in points scored per game in 2024 (14.3), net yards per passing attempt (5.3), and third-down conversions (29.5%).

The team’s current cap situation isn’t ideal either, with only about $12.8 million of space to spend.

