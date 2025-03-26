"I just care so much about winning football": When Josh Allen pushed back on Tom Brady’s advice

Buffalo Bills starting quarterback Josh Allen is going through the best phase of his life right now. He led the Bills to the AFC championship game and won the NFL MVP award last season. Although it was the first of his career, Allen has been one of the league's most talked-about players, often discussed alongside Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow.

Allen is part of the new generation of quarterbacks with dual-threat abilities. Although Allen’s rushing skills have been widely appreciated, NFL legend Tom Brady advised him not to rely too much on his running ability. However, Allen pushed back against the idea during an appearance on Tom Brady’s "Let’s Go! Podcast" in November 2023:

“He is right. I'm not saying that he's wrong, but you can get hurt in the pocket just as much as you can outside the pocket. That's the only caveat that I have for that. ... That's where the flip for me is so hard to turn off because I just care so much about winning football games, and sometimes it does cause the risk to be a little bit higher than maybe even the reward.”

However, Tom Brady’s advice was admirable, considering the risk of injury to quarterbacks. Brady, who is a firm supporter of the traditional QB role, was known for his fitness and longevity in the NFL. He wanted the same for Allen.

“Not that he shouldn't run, but when he does run, (expletive) slide and make sure no one hits you because I don't ever want to see him get hurt, and I want to see him out there playing because he's such a (expletive) stud,” Brady said.

Josh Allen among the top rushing quarterbacks in the NFL

Despite Brady’s advice, rushing has become an essential part of Allen’s game. The Buffalo Bills star quarterback recorded 531 yards on 102 rushes, averaging 5.2 yards per carry, and scored 12 rushing touchdowns. He ranked third among quarterbacks in rushing yards, behind Lamar Jackson and Jayden Daniels, but led all QBs in rushing touchdowns. This was one of the key factors behind his NFL MVP-winning performance last season.

Allen is one of the most durable quarterbacks in the NFL. According to Draft Sharks, Allen has a durability rating of 5.00 (highest possible rating) and an 11.8% chance of injury in the 2025 season.

