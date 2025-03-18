Wide receiver DK Metcalf joined the Seattle Seahawks in 2021 after being selected in the second round of the 2021 NFL draft. Soon, he developed a connection with the team’s quarterback, Russell Wilson.

On the field, the duo combined for 216 receptions, 3,170 yards and 29 touchdowns, averaging 14.7 yards per reception.

Off the field, Metcalf respected Wilson like an older brother. So, he was saddened when the Seahawks traded Wilson at the end of the 2021 season. During an appearance on NBA legend Kevin Garnett’s podcast in March 2022, Metcalf expressed his disappointment:

“I was just in shock because I didn’t think it was going to happen. The player personnel guy called me and told me it may happen. An hour later, it happened.

"I didn’t hear from (Seattle coach) Pete Carroll and (general manager) John (Schneider) until later that night. I was very shocked because I never thought he was going to leave Seattle.”

Although Wilson was treated well by the Seahawks, he wanted to play for a championship-contending team. He expressed the same sentiment during an appearance on "The Dan Patrick" Show in February 2021, when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers took on the Kansas City Chiefs.

“You know what I hate: I hate sitting there watching other guys play the game," Metcalf said. "There's nothing worse.”

According to an ESPN report in 2022, Wilson wanted out, believing coach Pete Carroll and the management were holding him back. By then, the Seahawks had lost faith, and so had Wilson.

He was traded, along with a 2022 fourth-round pick, to the Denver Broncos in exchange for Drew Lock, Shelby Harris, Noah Fant, first- and second-round picks for the next two drafts and a 2022 fifth-round pick. It is considered one of the biggest blockbuster trades in NFL history.

Russell Wilson wishes DK Metcalf on his engagement

DK Metcalf and Russell Wilson continue to share an amicable bond beyond the football field, as Wilson recently congratulated Metcalf on his engagement.

“I see you home!” Wilson wrote. “We love you guys! @Ciara & I are so proud of y’all two love birds!”

Metcalf has joined the Pittsburgh Steelers and signed a massive $150 million contract. However, Wilson has been released by the Steelers, so Metcalf will have to wait again to play alongside his former QB.

