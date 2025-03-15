Russell Wilson reveals he and Ciara played matchmaker for DK Metcalf and Normani as couple gets engaged

Russell Wilson and his wife Ciara played a vital role in DK Metcalf and Normani's love story. The wide receiver announced his engagement to the former Fifth Harmony singer soon after signing a deal with his Steelers.

Wilson shared a glimpse of Normani's engagement ring on social media on Friday. He posted a photo with Ciara, Metcalf and Normani, celebrating the couple's engagement.

In the snap, Normani showed off her diamond ring. Wilson reshared an ESPN post revealing how he and Ciara introduced the pair three years ago. Ciara added an overlay text:

"Russell Wilson and I knew when we introduced y'all 3 years ago... love was truly in the air! Now y'all gon' be booed up forever!! This was the best news! @DKMetcalf @Normani, we love y'all so much!"

Wilson agreed with his wife's comment and reshared the post with a caption:

"Y'all too cute!! Look at God! We told y'all that first date night would be worth it."

Still from Russell Wilson's Instagram story/@dangerusswilson

Wilson and Ciara have been good friends with Metcalf and Normani. On March 5, Wilson shared a picture from the 2025 Oscar party, posing with Ciara, Metcalf and Normani.

"Family," he wrote.

DK Metcalf announces his engagement after signing a contract with the Steelers

DK Metcalf surprised fans by announcing his engagement to Normani during his introductory press conference with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Metcalf was traded from the Seahawks, and the Steelers shared a post welcoming their new player. The post included a video in which Metcalf referred to Normani as his fiancée. He also posed with Normani while signing the new contract.

On Friday, Vogue shared a few pictures from Normani and Metcalf's engagement.

For their engagement, both Normani and DK Metcalf stayed in matching white outfits.

