"I kind of wanted to start my own legacy": When CeeDee Lamb didn't want to wear his No. 88 Cowboys jersey

CeeDee Lamb was the 17th overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft by the Dallas Cowboys. The team aimed to bolster its offense and decided to draft Lamb, who had been a key part of Oklahoma's potent offensive attack. His draft class included other standout receivers like Justin Jefferson, Jerry Jeudy and Tee Higgins.

Trending

The Cowboys recognized Lamb’s potential and had high expectations for him — expectations he has lived up to. However, he had a personal aspiration regarding his journey with the team: to build his own legacy. In an interview on "1st & Ten: CeeDee Lamb" on the Cowboys' official YouTube channel in 2021, Lamb shared that he initially didn’t want to wear the #88 jersey.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“It wasn’t my first option,” Lamb said. “All the guys and all the things they did in that number, I kind of wanted to start my own legacy.”

CeeDee Lamb wanted #10 jersey

CeeDee Lamb, who wore #2 at Oklahoma, initially preferred the #10 jersey as part of his plan to carve out his own path.

“I saw 88,” Lamb said, via 105.3 FM in 2020. “But I was like, you know what, these guys had their time in this jersey number. So I’ll try 10.”

According to the NFL’s standardized jersey numbering system, wide receivers are permitted to wear numbers 10-19 and 80-89. Historically, 13 Cowboys players had worn #10, although few were notable. Among them, Reggie Collier and Tavon Austin stood out.

Conversely, the #88 jersey carried a rich legacy, with 11 players donning the number, including legends like Drew Pearson, Michael Irvin and Dez Bryant. Lamb saw the #10 jersey as an opportunity to create something unique rather than continuing the legacy tied to #88.

CeeDee Lamb is convince to don #88 jersey

However, CeeDee Lamb eventually reconsidered after being approached by Michael Irvin, who encouraged him to embrace the tradition of #88.

“In order to get this number, you must be what we call a ‘true bred’—that means born, bleed, and bred right here with the Dallas Cowboys,” Irvin said in 2020. “Drew Pearson was that. Michael Irvin was that. Dez Bryant was that, and now CeeDee Lamb is that. And I love this kid.”

Flattered by the endorsement, Lamb embraced the honor of wearing #88, expressing respect for the tradition and those who came before him. While the number now belongs to him, Lamb remains mindful of its storied history and the responsibility that comes with it.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.