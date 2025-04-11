"I don't like it" - When Aaron Rodgers called out Jaire Alexander for concerning comments after Packers' loss to Giants

The New York Giants faced the Green Bay Packers in a Week 5 game in the 2022 season in London, miles away from Lambeau Field. After blowing a 17-3 lead, the Packers lost 27-22. Jaire Alexander expressed that he wasn’t worried by the loss but was looking forward to the next game against the New York Jets when they return to the U.S.

Ad

Alexander also said he would be worried if Green Bay loses to the Jets. His comment didn’t sit well with veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who responded to it in October 2022.

“Frankly, I don't like all this conversation about losing next week," Rodgers said, via ESPN. "I'm a firm believer in the power of words and manifestation. And we've got to check ourselves on that because talking about that is not winning football. There was (a) conversation about it in the locker room, and I don't like it. Ja's my guy, but we don't need to be talking like that.”

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Giants were nine-point underdogs but scored 24 of the last 29 points. The only points Green Bay managed in the second half came from a safety New York intentionally gave up. Things didn’t improve when the Packers got back home either — they lost 27-10 to the Jets in Week 6, making Alexander’s comment seem eerily spot-on.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Aaron Rodgers believes words have power

Aaron Rodgers’ reaction wasn’t just about the scoreboard — it reflected something deeper he's been passionate about for years. During a Psychedelics Science conference in Denver in June 2023, he shared his thoughts about words.

Ad

“You know, words are so interesting," Rodgers said. "They have such power in their spells. There’s a reason it’s called ‘spelling,’ because the way that the letters are put together have such power.”

He often talks about the power of language, intention and energy — whether it's after games, on podcasts or at wellness events. Some people roll their eyes and call it “word salad,” but Rodgers believes in it.

It explains why Alexander’s "if we lose" statement raised concerns for Rodgers. For him, success begins with belief and belief begins with the words one speaks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Himangshu Sinha Himangshu Sinha is an NFL journalist and an MBA graduate with over four years of experience in sports journalism. Before working for Sportskeeda, Himangshu spent time with Essentially Sports and Pro-Football Network.



His favorite team is the Kansas City Chiefs, and while his favorite current player is Patrick Mahomes, he also enjoyed watching Tom Brady. Given the Chiefs' incredible rise under Andy Reid, the KC HC gets the nod as Himangshu's all-time top coach.



When not watching or writing about the NFL, Himangshu loves playing different sports like cricket and badminton. He also maintains multiple social media channels on many topics, including Cricket, Sports, Pro-Wrestling, Reaction Channel, and Geopolitics. Know More

Green Bay Packers Fans! Check out the latest Packers Schedule and dive into the Green Bay Packers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.