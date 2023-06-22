Quarterback Aaron Rodgers may now play for a new NFL team but, his thoughts are definitely still the same. The quarterback recently appeared at the Psychedelic Science 2023 conference. And, while everyone was well aware of his use of ayahuasca last offseason, his comments at the event caught many offguard.

The quarterback went into a rant about how words are interesting and have 'spells'. That is why it's called 'spelling' and that the arrangement of letters have 'power'.

"You know, words are so interesting. They have such power in their spells. There's a reason it's called spelling, because the way that the letters are put together have such power."

That quote, amongst others from the conference have many convinced that Rodgers may have used too many psychedelics. Some also saying that they once feared the Jets this upcoming season. But, now after hearing this, aren't concerned any longer.

Others questioned whether the quarterback was suffering from a serious brain condition, CTE after making those bizarre comments. The conversation on Twitter was lengthy as fans from all NFL fans were perplexed with the direction the quarterback has taken in his thought process.

And, others are now wondering how long Aaron Rodgers will be able to fit in with his new team, compiled of young players.

etymonline.com/word/spell?ref… @KingOfPhinland I don't know why I went down this rabbit hole, but spell (v) goes back at least 200 years (1400) before spell (n) in the magical sense (1570). So unsurprisingly this does not check out. @KingOfPhinland I don't know why I went down this rabbit hole, but spell (v) goes back at least 200 years (1400) before spell (n) in the magical sense (1570). So unsurprisingly this does not check out.etymonline.com/word/spell?ref… https://t.co/edobOeBlsx

Jon Bois @jon_bois King of Phinland🐬👑 @KingOfPhinland This is a real Aaron Rodgers quote twitter.com/profootballtal… This is a real Aaron Rodgers quote twitter.com/profootballtal… https://t.co/6LhwNsjZmk if you pointed out to aaron rodgers that you drive on a parkway and park on a driveway he’d be able to summon enough spiritual energy to teleport to alpha centauri and start conjuring new planets twitter.com/kingofphinland… if you pointed out to aaron rodgers that you drive on a parkway and park on a driveway he’d be able to summon enough spiritual energy to teleport to alpha centauri and start conjuring new planets twitter.com/kingofphinland…

Emily Nyman @EmSheDoesIt @KingOfPhinland this quote got doctors considering the possibility of a 5th stage of CTE @KingOfPhinland this quote got doctors considering the possibility of a 5th stage of CTE

Josh Allen believes facing Aaron Rodgers will 'be a battle'

Now that Aaron Rodgers has joined the AFC East, he will face some new opponents. And, some of the youngest and brightest stars of the National Football League. One of those being the Buffalo Bills and quarterback Josh Allen.

Allen, who said he grew up watching Rodgers and designing his game after the quarterback, is excited for the opportunity. The two quarterbacks have never faced off against each before. Recently, Allen told FOX News that he is looking forward to play the Jets this upcoming season.

"I've just been such a fan of his since I was a little kid," said Allen. "Having his jerseys and trying to emulate what he does on the football field. He's such a special player. I think he's the most gifted thrower of the football all-time. Going up against him twice a year, it's going to be a battle."

Allen credited Rodgers for being a talented quarterback. He also said that he anticipates that Jets/ Bills game to be a 'battle' in 2023.

