The second of two meetings between AFC East rivals takes place this Sunday, as the 4-2 Buffalo Bills travel to MetLife Stadium to take on the 0-6 New York Jets for a Week 7 matchup.

Buffalo is coming off a loss against the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night, a game that was pushed back due to COVID-19. Meanwhile, the Jets will be coming back home after being shut out by the Miami Dolphins in Week 6.

New York Jets vs Buffalo Bills Head-to-Head

The New York Jets and Buffalo Bills have met each other 120 times in the past. Buffalo currently leads the series with a 64-56 record.

The teams last faced each other in Week 1 of this season, when the Bills won at home, 27-17.

New York Jets form guide in the league: L L L L L L

Buffalo Bills form guide in the league: W W W W L L

New York Jets vs Buffalo Bills Team News

The Jets are already dealing with several injuries, which is one of many reasons why they are currently the only winless team in the NFL. Quarterback Sam Darnold is the player to look out for this week, as currently it is unclear what his condition is and if he will be available this Sunday. Joe Flacco has assumed quarterbacking duties in the meantime, but having Darnold back would help bring some hope back to the offense. At the same time, though, the Jets should not rush Darnold until he is 100 percent.

Bills' head coach Sean McDermott said on Tuesday that Cody Ford, Tyrel Dodson, and Cam Lewis are all week-to-week. Aside from those players, there are not any other significant injuries on the team. The team will likely still be without starting tight end Dawson Knox on Sunday, but that could change.

New York Jets vs Buffalo Bills Projected Starters

New York Jets:

QB: Joe Flacco

RB: Frank Gore

WR: Jamison Crowder, Breshad Perriman, Jeff Smith

TE: Chris Herndon

Buffalo Bills:

QB: Josh Allen

RB: Devin Singletary

WR: Stefon Diggs, John Brown, Cole Beasley

TE: Tyler Kroft

New York Jets vs Buffalo Bills Buccaneers Prediction

Whether Darnold comes back Sunday or not, this will be an easy win for the Bills. The Jets' organization is currently in shambles, with head coach Adam Gase somehow not having been fired yet. The Jets rank 32nd in almost every possible stat in the league and if that does not get Gase fired, I'm not sure what will.

Bills QB Josh Allen will certainly have a field day against the Jets defense and will most certainly break Buffalo's two-game losing streak since Week 5. It still is a division game and could be tough nonetheless. But then again, the Dolphins did not allow the Jets to score a single point.

Prediction: Bills win in easy fashion.