Josh Allen? Aaron Rodgers? 2023 rookie class drop Madden 24 cover predictions

One of the most anticipated reveals for Madden each year is centred around who will be chosen to be on the cover. The prestigious honor is given to at least one player every year and is almost always handed out to one of the best superstars currently in the game.

Madden 24 is estimated to be released at some time in the middle of August as gamers and NFL players continue to get excited. While a cover athlete is yet to be announced, that will reportedly change on Wednesday, June 7, when EA Sports make their official reveal of the cover.

Many have speculated about who should be on the cover this year as the official release date approaches. Some of the top rookie players from the 2023 NFL Draft class were recently asked about their opinions on the topic.

Here's what some of them had to say.

Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis supported one of his own teammates:

"Derrick Henry should be on the cover ... He's a beast, he deserves a shot."

Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid took the same approach:

"I'm going to go with Josh Allen. I feel like he's deserving of it.

Dallas Cowboys running back Deuce Vaughn went with an unbiased opinion:

"I'm going to go with Aaron Rodgers."

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison kept it simple in supporting a teammate:

"Justin Jefferson."

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson also went outside of his own team:

"Aaron Donald. He's proven himself, so yeah, definitely him."

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young went back to his college football loyalty by supporting another former Alabama Crimson Tide player:

"I think Jalen Hurts deserves it."

The 2023 rookie draft class surely gave a strong list of candidates for the upcoming cover of the popular video game franchise. Their choices make up some of the best current players in their respective positions. It will be revealed soon whether one of them is correct in their guess or if EA Sports goes a different route.

Who has the most appearances on a Madden cover?

Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes

EA Sports has been using NFL players on the cover since the 2001 version of the game. At least one player has been featured on the cover in every year since, with the exception of Madden 23. That year, they used John Madden himself to honor him after he passed away. The legend was pictured on the first 11 years of covers as well.

In the 22 versions of the cover that featured a player, just twice has the game decided to repeat an athlete. Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes are the only two players ever to receive multiple cover appearances - twice each.

They were each featured on their own cover previously, before being on a shared cover in Madden 22. This was only the second time ever, along with Madden 10 - that used Troy Polamalu and Larry Fitzgerald - to picture more than one player as the cover athlete.

