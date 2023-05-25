Madden 24 rumors: Latest edition’s new feature could be a massive gamechanger for Xbox, PS5 users

Online play has long been one of the Madden features that it's annual users enjoy the most. Rather than playing games against the computer system, gamers get the oppotunity to face off against other real-life opponents. They connect through the online features of their current gaming system and can play against anyone else doing the same thing.

While online gaming is nothing new, Madden 24 is reportedly cranking things up to the next level. It appears as though Xbox and PS5 users will be able to engage in online play against each other, regardless of which system the user is playing on.

This is a change from the system-specific online gaming platforms of previous versions of the Madden franchise from EA Sports.

Gamers would often have to ask their friends and family members which system they are using before trying to link up to play together or against each other in th online features.

That question may no longer be necessary, significantly improving the user experience. Xbox and PS5 users will no longer have to meet up in person, but can now play online the cross-platform addition.

The new feature allows users to get rid of restrictions created around which system they have, opening the online world to a much broader selection of opponents.

This will challenge the gamers to take on new opponents, while having nearly double the options to choose from. The franchise tries to add new features every year, and for the online world, this is an excellent addition to the 24 version.

When does Madden 24 come out?

No official release date has been announced yet for Madden 24, but one should be coming soon.

Going off recent history, EA Sports usually releases all of the information about their new game during the month of June. This will include the official release date of the new game, how many different versions will be available, the cover athletes, and more.

While the exact date will likely be announced soon, it can be assumed that the game will be officially released at some time in the middle of August, as they usually do.

The franchise likes to release the newest game a few weeks before openeing day of the new NFL season, which is set for September 7th this year. The wait is nearly over to get the details on the highly-anticipated game.

