“I’m a big Mike Tomlin fan” - When Aaron Rodgers made feelings known about Steelers HC while playing for Packers

Aaron Rodgers is a great admirer of Mike Tomlin. In October 2021, he spoke highly of the Pittsburgh Steelers coach on "The Pat McAfee Show."

“I’m a big Mike Tomlin fan," Rodgers said. "I have been for a long time. I like the way that he speaks about his team and the way he goes about his business.”

Rodgers' comments came two days after he led the Packers to a 27-17 victory over the Steelers. The broadcasters captured Rodgers walking up to Tomlin, smiling and nodding.

Their postgame interaction happened after Tomlin called a timeout when Rodgers was about to catch the Pittsburgh defense with 12 players on the field. That could have resulted in a 5-yard penalty against the Steelers. Rodgers called it a smart move.

“He was kind of smirking about it," Rodgers said. "I like that.”

Rodgers explained what he liked the most about Tomlin:

“I like his confidence. I’ve heard nothing but good things (about him) from guys that have played there. I like Tomlin.

“It’s a lot of respect. I haven’t spent time with him, but I watched him from afar for a long time. … A lot of respect for him. I like his demeanor” and saying he “fits that Iron City perfectly.”

Aaron Rodgers’ comments hinted at a probable team change for the NFL veteran. However, the four-time NFL MVP snubbed the idea despite rumors looming that he wasn’t satisfied playing for the Green Bay Packers anymore.

He killed the buzz by saying:

“I’m just speaking the truth. If you want to take that and run with it, say I’m angling for some sort of next team, I’m not. I’m just answering the question for my respect for what Mike has accomplished over the years.”

Pittsburgh Steelers present an opportunity to unite Aaron Rodgers and Mike Tomlin

Now that the Aaron Rodgers experiment with the NY Jets has come to an end, he is a free agent. Thus, fans and pundits speculate that Rodgers may be heading to the Steelers this time.

Former Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum said:

“I think this is a different Aaron Rodgers, who's feeling and seeing his football mortality. He'll be 42 in December, and you know, like, it's a marriage of convenience for him and Mike Tomlin.”

Since the Steelers have released Justin Fields and Russell Wilson, this could be the perfect opportunity to land Aaron Rodgers.

