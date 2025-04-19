"I’m not going to not play" - When Joe Burrow made his stance clear towards Bengals before 2020 NFL Draft

Former LSU Tigers quarterback Joe Burrow has been a generational talent for the Cincinnati Bengals since he joined them in the 2020 NFL draft. However, before his selection, rumors circulated that Burrow might pull an “Eli Manning” on the Bengals.

Ad

Manning was famously selected at No. 1 by the San Diego Chargers in the 2004 draft. However, due to his earlier refusal to play for them was traded to the New York Giants in a pre-arranged deal for Philip Rivers and a third-round pick.

After four consecutive losing seasons, culminating in a 2-14 2019 campaign, there was talk of Joe Burrow potentially looking to avoid the Bengals. However, Burrow didn’t disappoint Cincinnati fans and clarified the situation during an interview at the NFL combine in February 2020:

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Yeah, of course I want to be the first pick. That’s everyone’s dream," Burrow said. "I’m not going to not play. I'm a ballplayer. I'm going to show up.”

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The presumption about Burrow’s choice to pull an “Eli” on the Bengals stemmed from concerns about the franchise's organizational stability and limited postseason history.

Meanwhile, Burrow was coming off a historic 15–0 national championship and a Heisman Trophy-winning season with the LSU Tigers. Hence, it was assumed that Burrow might not want to go to the Bengals.

Ad

“You guys kind of took that narrative and ran with it," Burrow said. "There has never been anything like that from my end.”

On the contrary, Burrow stated that he wasn’t sure if the Bengals would pick him as the No. 1 overall pick in the draft.

“I just didn’t want to be presumptuous about the pick. That’s why I’ve been noncommittal," Burrow added. "Because I don’t know what’s going to happen. (The Bengals) might not pick me. They might fall in love with someone else. You guys kind of took that narrative and ran with it. There has never been anything like that from my end.”

Ad

Joe Burrow joked about retiring after being informed of his hand size

Although Joe Burrow was among the top picks for many analysts and scouts, there were a few minor hindrances on his path. He had refused to appear for any tests or on-field exercises during the combine. However, his non-participation didn’t affect his stock much. Still, some scouts had concerns over his hand size.

Ad

Burrow took it as a joke and made a sarcastic response on X:

“Considering retirement after I was informed the football will be slipping out of my tiny hands. Please keep me in your thoughts.”

Expand Tweet

Nevertheless, Joe Burrow was drafted as the No. 1 overall pick and has led the Bengals to a Super Bowl and two AFC Championship appearances. Can he help Cincinnati to its first Super Bowl win?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Himangshu Sinha Himangshu Sinha is an NFL journalist and an MBA graduate with over four years of experience in sports journalism. Before working for Sportskeeda, Himangshu spent time with Essentially Sports and Pro-Football Network.



His favorite team is the Kansas City Chiefs, and while his favorite current player is Patrick Mahomes, he also enjoyed watching Tom Brady. Given the Chiefs' incredible rise under Andy Reid, the KC HC gets the nod as Himangshu's all-time top coach.



When not watching or writing about the NFL, Himangshu loves playing different sports like cricket and badminton. He also maintains multiple social media channels on many topics, including Cricket, Sports, Pro-Wrestling, Reaction Channel, and Geopolitics. Know More

Bengals Nation! Check out the latest Cincinnati Bengals Schedule and dive into the Bengals Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.