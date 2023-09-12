A few months ago, Travis Kelce honestly confessed that he had made a friendship bracelet for one of the world's biggest pop stars, Taylor Swift. He had said that after attending her blockbuster Era's Tour concert at Arrowhead Stadium, Kelce tried to meet with her backstage to give her the handmade bracelet and to also exchange numbers.

However, to his disappointment, Travis Kelce learned that T.S. does not talk for an hour or so before and after her concert. The internet started buzzing when people learned about this news.

Many had already started shipping them together. And it seems like former punter Pat McAfee is all in on the idea of Kelce and Swift dating each other.

While on his hit show "The Pat McAfee Show," the veteran expressed his excitement over the rumors of the two dating each other.

"The lady who plays for three and a half hours in the rain and Bill Belichick says, 'she's very tough', man, said, 'you know what? The man of my dreams that I'm going to marry, this isn't just a date like others in the past, is an NFL guy.'"

"Way to go Travis. All of a sudden she's singing a song about Travis? Exactly. That's the way it goes. Yeah. I'm so pumped for Trav. Next album is going to be huge. Very happy for the new couple if they're real."

But after congratulating Kelce, McAfee also warned Kelce to always be on his best behavior, otherwise:

"There's a hot 15 coming. That's not 15 minutes. It's 15 songs about this football man, right? The pressure's on him. You hold the fucking door open. Every single place you go to, you do that."

"You make sure you chew with your mouth closed. We're talking about talking to the parents... You need to be a knight in shining armor. You're representing all football."

Is Travis Kelce making a comeback on Tinder?

The star tight end has not only amassed numerous accolades but also stolen the hearts of many fans, especially female fans. But after dipping his toes in the pool of dating, he's now single and enjoying his time.

On their hit podcast with his brother, Travis Kelce and Jason talked about the Eagles center's relationship with his wife. The Chiefs player said that he was in love with Jason's love story. Jason met his wife on the popular dating app Tinder.

While expressing his admiration for their love, he joked that he might make a comeback on the dating app.

"I gotta get back on Tinder."

Then he asked his sister-in-law if:

"Ky, you think I should go 'stache or no 'stache?"

Kylie said that her answer might sound harsh, but it makes perfect sense. She advised:

"I think you should do the mustache because if they’d swipe right at your worst, then they’ll love you at your best."

Given the reported development of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's relationship, it will be interesting to see if the two-time Super Bowl winner actually returns to the dating app.