Jason Kelce's wife Kylie flatly denies setting Travis Kelce up amid Taylor Swift rejection

Along with Travis Kelce's on-field injuries and updates, the Kansas City Chiefs star is in the spotlight for his dating life.

During a recent episode of their "New Heights" podcast, Travis and his brother Jason Kelce spoke to Jason's wife, Kylie. They also talked about Travis's show "Catching Kelce" and his current dating life.

Apparently, Kylie Kelce isn't looking forward to setting Travis up with anyone.

The query came from a fan who seemed particularly interested in Travis Kelce's dating news. Directly speaking with Kylie, the fan wondered if she set up the younger Kelce with anyone.

Though there were no date set-ups, Travis did take advice from Kylie about a mutual connection who DMed him.

Kylie, though sympathetic, was confident about not setting up the two-time Super Bowl champion with anyone.

"I have not set you up with anyone. I have not. And I would not ever. No," Kylie said.

One of the reasons was that her friends were already married or dating.

Travis Kelce, however, seemed to have accepted his fate:

"Things are not looking up for me."

Sending out a proposition, he said:

"Any 92% is out there still looking for someone to breed with."

In an earlier episode, Travis and Jason spoke about his unsuccessful attempt at befriending Taylor Swift. Apparently, Kelce had tried to give her his friendship bracelet and set up a meeting, both of which was rejected by the pop star.

Travis Kelce wants to forget about his show "Catching Kelce"

There's no love lost between the Chiefs tight end and his 2016 dating show.

While discussing Jason Kelce's upcoming Amazon Prime documentary, "Kelce," Travis admitted to never watching his "Catching Kelce." Referring to it as an "electric" experience, Travis promptly wanted to forget about it:

"That was electric, yeah. What a time. Let's all forget about it."

Furthermore, Kylie Kelce also referred to the show and its segment as a disaster. The girls mentioned were shivering, making it difficult for them to shoot due to the cold.

Jason Kelce added:

"They were just shivering in between takes. The one girl was crying, and everyone assumed that was watching the show she was crying because she got eliminated. But she was crying [because] she was so cold."

Is Travis Kelce playing today?

The defending champions began their NFL regular season with an unfortunate update from coach Andy Reid. Travis Kelce, who has suffered from a knee injury, might not be playing the Week 1 opener against the Detroit Lions.

While on "Good Morning Football," Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt provided a crucial update about Kelce's condition:

"I wouldn't bet against him being on the field tonight," Hunt said.

There have been no further updates from the Chiefs or coach Reid. Recent reports suggest the NFL star will make a game-day decision about his availability.