"I'm a vodka guy" - Matthew Stafford set to channel his inner-Tom Brady during Super Bowl parade

Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams are Super Bowl champions and are set to have a celebration parade this Wednesday afternoon. That means the party is on and the drinks will be flowing.

No one will ever forget last year's celebration when Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers took to the water in the name of social distancing.

Brady tossed the Lombardi Trophy from boat to boat and was famously helped to walk because of a few too many tequila drinks.

That has all the attention shifted toward Stafford and how he will follow in Brady's footsteps. The Rams quarterback recently appeared on his wife's podcast and she asked what he was planning in terms of his beverage of choice.

When asked about his drink of choice, Stafford had the perfect response.

"Kinda anything, but usually a vodka guy."

Answering "anything" proves his focus is simply on partying and enjoying the celebration as much as possible.

Matthew Stafford is ready for anything as the Rams celebrate

He has been waiting for this day for over a decade. He spent 12 seasons with the Detroit Lions and failed to record a postseason win. Then he moved out west to Los Angeles and immediately won a Super Bowl.

The former No. 1 overall pick likely dreamed about one day taking part in a celebration like this, whether it was in Detroit or elsewhere. That has now become a reality, and if his wife can egg him on enough, he may just have one or two too many vodka drinks during the parade.

Yet it will be hard to top what Brady did, given the nature of that parade. The Buccaneers were physically on boats, just tossing the Lombardi Trophy around and having the best time ever.

Hopefully, Stafford decides against throwing the trophy while driving on a physical road. He may have to win a few more Super Bowl titles before he can get a free pass for such an action.

For now, he can enjoy the day and the fact he has a great shot to chase another title next season. The Rams are absolutely stacked and having a top quarterback makes them title favorites once again.

