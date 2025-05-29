"I saw panic" - When Stephen A. Smith was "shocked" at Dak Prescott and Cowboys' 48-32 playoff loss vs. Packers

The Dallas Cowboys were beaten by the Green Bay Packers in a wildcard playoff game in January 2024 at AT&T Stadium. Despite massive support from the home crowd, Dak Prescott's team fell 48-32, extending their wait for a Super Bowl.

NFL analyst Stephen A. Smith broke down the game on ESPN’s First Take in January 2024.

Smith said that while he was not too surprised by the result, he did not expect the game to play out in the manner that it did.

“I saw panic. I saw dudes who were shook. I saw a crew that was nervous," he said. “I was shocked at the beat down. This was a beat down. I don't give a damn about the final score 48-32…. Oh no no no… 48-16 with 6 minutes left in the game, it was done. What I was shocked by was the beat down.”

Smith added that Dallas needed to move on and find a new quarterback and coach who could take them on a deep postseason run.

After their third straight 12-5 season, Dallas entered the wild-card matchup against the Packers as a heavy favorite. However, Green Bay dominated the game from the get-go.

The Packers raced to a 27-0 lead before the Cowboys put up their first points through a Jake Ferguson touchdown. Green Bay continued its dominance in the second half, with the lead ballooning to 48-16 with a little over 10 minutes to play.

Dallas scored two touchdowns to reduce the deficit, but never really threatened a comeback. The defeat ended the Cowboys' 16-game win streak at home and marked another disappointing playoff display with Prescott under center.

Prescott completed 41 of 60 passes for 403 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions, one of which resulted in a pick-six.

Stephen A. Smith raises question over Dak Prescott's leadership

A year on and Stephen A. Smith has continued to be critical of Prescott's leadership. During an appearance on First Take last week, Smith said Prescott's playoff resume was lacking.

“Do people respect the man who doesn't show up in January?” he questioned.

The Cowboys have two wins and four losses in six playoff games with Prescott.

