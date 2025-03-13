“I think this is God's plan” - When Justin Fields opened up on Bears trading up in 2021 NFL draft to select him

Former Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields was expected to be a top-10 pick in the 2018 NFL draft. However, he was in a tough batch comprising top QBs like Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson and Trey Lance. Hence, he was drafted No. 11 by the Chicago Bears after they traded with the NY Giants to move up nine places from No. 20.

Despite being selected outside of the top 10, Fields wasn’t too disappointed with the news. During a Zoom call with the Chicago media in April 2021, he said:

"I'm the kind of guy that thinks that everything happens for a reason. So, I think this is God's plan for me to be a Bear. I'm more than excited, and I'm more than ready to get up there for sure."

The Bears were looking for a dual-threat quarterback with a successful college career, and they got one in Fields. The 6’3", 228 lb athlete from Ohio State finished with a 20-2 record and a championship game appearance.

During his time with the Buckeyes, he led them to the Big Ten Championship and was later named the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year. While explaining his selection by the Bears, he said:

"The kind of player the Bears are getting is a versatile player," Fields said, "a player that can make plays both with my arm and also with my legs and, of course, a smart player; a player that's going to make smart decisions and a player that wants to win."

However, the Bears lost trust in Fields, and by 2024, he was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Though he started with a 4-2 record, he was soon replaced by a returning Russell Wilson.

New York Jets sign Justin Fields to replace veteran Aaron Rodgers

Despite another playoff qualification, the Steelers released Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, aiming to find a quarterback capable of leading them deeper into the postseason. Fox Sports analyst Chris Broussard explained the Jets’ decision to replace Aaron Rodgers with Fields:

"Justin Fields can grow with this coaching staff." Broussard said. "I also think they wanted Fields, and they’re going to build the offense to his strengths."

On Tuesday, it was confirmed that the New York Jets have signed Justin Fields to a two-year, $40 million contract.

